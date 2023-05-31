Money problems overtake mental health concerns among students – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Money problems overtake mental health concerns among students – survey

By Press Association
Money worries have overtaken mental health concerns as the biggest issue for students, a survey has suggested (Chris Radburn/PA)
Money worries have overtaken mental health concerns as the biggest issue for students, a survey has suggested (Chris Radburn/PA)

The cost-of-living crisis is having an even bigger impact on graduates’ career plans than the pandemic, research suggests, with young people now more concerned about money problems than their mental health.

For the last two years, early careers surveys by Prospects at education technology organisation Jisc have revealed that students and graduates ranked their mental health and motivation levels as their biggest worries.

This year’s survey of around 5,000 young people found that money is now the biggest concern, followed by “balancing commitments”.

Mental health was the third biggest concern reported, with “keeping motivated” coming fourth.

Half of those surveyed this year said they had changed their career plans, with two in five putting their decision down to the cost-of-living crisis.

When the survey was done in 2021, just over a quarter (27%) of respondents said they had changed their career plans due to the pandemic.

Some respondents have already moved into a completely different industry or profession, while others are reconsidering their options in order to prioritise their salaries, with the financial crisis making some students realise that they need to apply for jobs that pay more.

A third of 2022 graduates said they were already planning to quit their jobs, as compared with 40% of graduates in the year before. Nearly a fifth gave their salary as the reason for their decision.

Chris Rea, a careers expert for Prospects at Jisc, said: “The cost-of-living crisis means that money is now the number one concern for students and graduates.

“It is driving important decisions that will affect future career paths. It’s vital young people seek advice from careers experts before making hasty decisions that they may regret further down the line.

“As a result of the cost-of-living crisis we may see more shortages in lower paid sectors and fewer entrances to university, particularly postgraduate courses.

“The labour market is relentlessly tight and employers will need to be competitive with their salaries to win and retain the best talent.”

However, the survey also found that many final year students expect to earn more than they are likely to.

Of those asked, 41% said they expected to earn more than £30,000 a year in their first job after graduating, despite the average starting salary being around £24,000.

More than one in 10 said that they expected to earn at least £40,000.

One in five young people also claimed to be working “side hustles” in order to support themselves or follow their preferred career paths.

Students and graduates reported selling arts and crafts or old clothes, or providing tutoring and photography services as ways of making more money.

The cost-of-living crisis has also deterred many from taking on further study, with postgraduate degrees becoming increasingly unaffordable and cost being the biggest concern among respondents hoping to stay at or return to university.

A total of 4,483 people were surveyed in February and March. The majority of respondents were in employment or studying at university, but the survey also included school and sixth form pupils as well as apprentices and jobseekers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]