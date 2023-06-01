University freedom of speech champion says ‘democracy at stake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University freedom of speech champion says ‘democracy at stake’

By Press Association
Cambridge University (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Government has appointed a university freedom of speech champion who has taken up the role with a warning that “democracy is at stake”.

Cambridge lecturer Professor Arif Ahmed has been appointed as the director for freedom of speech and academic freedom at the Office for Students with the role of promoting free speech at universities.

His appointment comes on the heels of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act and protests surrounding Professor Kathleen Stock’s talk to the Oxford Union over her views on gender identity.

Writing in The Times, Professor Ahmed said: “We settle disputes by discussion, not censorship or violence. Today that idea is fading.

Kathleen Stock Oxford Union speech
Professor Kathleen Stock speaking at the Oxford Union before LGBT+ activists stormed the talk (Oxford Union Society/PA)

“Universities must defend it. Democracy is at stake.”

He said without the “freedom to explore” controversial ideas, “a university is nothing” but insisted free speech “matters beyond the campus”.

“These freedoms are worth fighting for,” he wrote. “There are urgent threats to free speech and academic freedom in our universities. We must use all means necessary to address them.

“New legislation means universities and colleges must promote, and take steps to secure, academic freedom and free speech within the law.

“Free speech for just one side is not free speech at all. Free speech for all sides benefits all sides.”

Professor Ahmed will sit on the board of the Office for Students and oversee investigations into breaches of the new Act, including a complaints system for students, staff and visiting speakers.

He said breaches could include cancelling a talk due to internal political pressure or disciplining a lecturer for provocative tweets with potential sanctions including fines.

“Free speech and academic freedom are vital to the core purpose of universities and colleges,” he said. “They are not partisan values. They are also fundamental to our civilisation.”

The Higher Education Act, which became law on May 11, is designed to establish the complaints system, strengthening legal duties on higher education providers in England and promote freedom of speech on campuses.

Kathleen Stock Oxford Union speech
People protest in Oxford outside where Professor Kathleen Stock was talking (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A blog post from the Department for Education said it will “strengthen the duties already in place to protect freedom of speech and bring about a change of culture on our campuses”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of freedom of speech on campuses, saying: “A free society requires free debate. We should all be encouraged to engage respectfully with the ideas of others.

“University should be an environment where debate is supported, not stifled.

“A tolerant society is one which allows us to understand those we disagree with, and nowhere is that more important than within our great universities.”

