Trial sites planned for ‘bairns’ hoose’ to care for children affected by crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Trial sites planned for ‘bairns’ hoose’ to care for children affected by crime

By Press Association
The trial will provide multi-agency care for children affected by crime (PA)
The trial will provide multi-agency care for children affected by crime (PA)

Trial sites will be set up for a “bairns’ hoose” model which aims to prevent children and young people being retraumatised by the criminal justice system.

Five multi-agency sites will be created with £6 million of investment from the Scottish Government to act as a single point of contact for children and their families.

The plans, modelled on the Scandinavian “barnahus”, first implemented in Iceland in 1998, will offer trauma-informed support to children who have committed, witnessed or are victims of a crime.

It will offer access to medical care, counselling services and enable children to be interviewed away from police stations.

Local authorities, health boards, police and third sector organisations will be required to partner together to apply for a share of the funding in 2023/24, with the test sites to be used as learning for the establishment of a full “bairns’ hoose” pilot in 2025.

Natalie Don
Natalie Don is the minister for children, young people and keeping the Promise (PA)

Natalie Don, minister for children, young people and keeping the Promise, said: “The creation of the bairns’ hoose is a key action in keeping the Promise and I would like to pay tribute to the determination and resilience to everyone who has contributed their expertise and time to help bring the barnahus model to Scotland.

“The experiences of the children who will access the bairns’ hoose are in many cases absolutely appalling and ones which nobody, let alone a child, should have to go through.

“We want to prevent children being retraumatised and to improve the experience of the justice and care processes for children and families.

“These test sites will trial what a bairns’ hoose could mean in reality for children and their families, as well as for professionals who will work to support with them.

“This funding marks a significant step in the development of bairns’ hoose in Scotland, and offers us a chance to provide wraparound care, recovery and justice for children in a way which best responds to their trauma, needs and circumstances.”

Improvements to the way children are involved in criminal trials have already been made, with witnesses able to provide evidence as part of pre-recorded interviews.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]