Businesses which quit CBI after rape claims are denied vote at crunch meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Businesses which quit CBI after rape claims are denied vote at crunch meeting

By Press Association
The CBI has been thrown into chaos in recent months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The CBI has been thrown into chaos in recent months (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dozens of the UK’s biggest firms whose departure from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) sparked a vote on its future will not be allowed to participate in that vote, it has emerged.

Companies which were part of the membership exodus that forced the CBI to set out a new future have told the PA news agency they have not received invitations to next week’s crunch meeting.

The CBI said current members – including those who have suspended their memberships – are invited to the meeting, but those who resigned are not.

CBI members are set to vote on Tuesday June 6 on a prospectus which the organisation hopes can draw a line under the biggest crisis in its history.

It proposes a new-look board and a series of cultural changes which will be put to members for a vote on the day.

The CBI had already promised to make changes following the allegations, but did not promise a major overhaul until dozens of companies said they no longer wanted to be part of the organisation.

Now representatives from several companies – who asked to remain unnamed – said they have not been sent an invitation to the extraordinary general meeting.

On Wednesday, the CBI set out the new prospectus for the group, which includes appointing a new president and giving members an annual vote on the make-up of its board.

It said an external review had found it “under-prioritised people management skills”, but rejected blanket descriptions of its culture as “toxic” or “misogynistic”.

Next week members will be asked: “Do the changes we have made − and the commitments we have set out − to reform our governance, culture, and purpose give you the confidence you need to support the CBI?”

The vote needs more than 50% to pass – with members getting one vote each.

The problems within the CBI were first revealed in March when the Guardian published allegations that then-director-general Tony Danker had been accused of misconduct.

The story opened the floodgates and a month later the paper had been approached by more than a dozen women who claimed they had been sexually harassed while working for the trade body. Two said they had been raped.

On April 21, after the second rape allegation was published in the Guardian, dozens of members said they would withdraw from the CBI.

By the end of the day the organisation had suspended its membership and policy activities pending the June 6 meeting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]