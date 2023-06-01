Expert report on disposable vapes to be published within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expert report on disposable vapes to be published within weeks

By Press Association
A report considering banning disposable vapes is set to be published later in June (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
An expert group’s report considering a ban on single-use vapes will be published later this month, Lorna Slater has confirmed.

The circular economy and biodiversity minister told MSPs on Thursday that Zero Waste Scotland’s analysis into the environmental risks, including fire and litter, of the smoking alternative is complete.

Campaigners from Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) Scotland welcomed the announcement and reiterated calls for Scottish ministers to lead the way in prohibiting the sale of disposable cigarettes.

During general questions in Holyrood, Green minister Ms Slater said she is “deeply concerned” about the use of vapes among young people, particularly following reports on illicit vapes containing lead, nickel and chromium.

Deposit Return Scheme
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater confirmed the report is complete (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “The report from Zero Waste Scotland will look at a range of available policy options, including a potential ban on single-use vapes.

“I am fully aware of the strength of feeling on this matter, particularly on the concerns around young people’s use of vapes.

“This review will consider various options, for example increasing access to responsible disposal options and improved product design.”

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of Ash Scotland, said: “We welcome the minister’s commitment to publishing Zero Waste Scotland’s urgent review regarding disposable e-cigarettes later this month, and we are pleased that the Scottish Government is considering banning this health harming product.

“The easy availability of cheap, brightly coloured and sweet flavoured disposable e-cigarettes is not only impacting Scotland’s environment but driving a huge rise in children experimenting as they are the vaping product choice for young people.

“Nicotine is highly addictive and many of these products include toxic chemicals that have not been safety tested for inhalation and could seriously damage health over time – this is especially worrying for children and young people as their lungs are still growing.

“With the EU looking likely to ban disposable e-cigarettes by the end of 2026, Scotland has a great opportunity to re-establish itself as a leading public health nation by prohibiting the sale or use of these products in 2024.”

Last month, First Minister Humza Yousaf said a complete ban on the smoking alternative is not off the table.

