Constance in talks with judiciary over sentencing guidelines for young offenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Constance in talks with judiciary over sentencing guidelines for young offenders

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance has met senior judge Lady Dorrian to discuss how sentencing guidelines for young offenders are being kept ‘under review’ the First Minister said (Andrew Milliagan/PA)
Justice Secretary Angela Constance has met senior judge Lady Dorrian to discuss how sentencing guidelines for young offenders are being kept ‘under review’ the First Minister said (Andrew Milliagan/PA)

Justice Secretary Angela Constance has met with a senior member of Scotland’s judiciary over guidelines on the sentencing of young people.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said Ms Constance had met “very recently” with Lady Dorrian, the Lord Justice Clerk and chair of the Scottish Sentencing Council.

Discussions took place about the council’s plans to keep sentencing guidelines “under review”, the First Minister added.

It came as he was challenged in the wake of “public concern about the leniency of sentencing” in the case of Sean Hogg, who was given a community payback order for raping a 13-year-old girl because he was 17 at the time of the offence.

His sentence has now been appealed by the Crown on the basis it was “unduly lenient”.

Labour’s Pauline McNeill also said a discount had been applied in the case of Rhys Bennett, 23, who was jailed for at least 24 years for murdering mother-of-two Jill Barclay, who he raped and set alight.

Ms McNeill said sentencing guidelines, which apply to offenders under the age of 25, mean “there was a reduction in the sentence of four years”.

Raising the issue at First Minister’s Questions, she asked Mr Yousaf: “When it comes to horrific crimes as serious as rape and murder, does the First Minister believe there should be a reduced sentence for under-25s?”

Mr Yousaf responded: “For me it is absolutely right the decisions on sentencing are for the independent judiciary.

Rhys Bennett, 23, was jailed for 24 years – but Labour’s Pauline McNeill said his age meant his sentence had been reduced (Police Scotland/PA)

“But it must always be the case, even in those cases where there are particularly heinous crimes, that sentencing is always a matter for the independent judiciary and should be free from any political interference whatsoever.”

He told Ms McNeill that when he was justice secretary he had seen a “near final draft” of the guidelines, adding the Sentencing Council had taken an “evidence-led, collaborative approach” when developing them.

There was a “mountain of evidence” which helped produce them, the First Minister added, noting also that they had been subject to public consultation.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs: “It should be noted the position in the guidelines is that custody is still an option for sentencing young people, and it is of course completely right this option remains available to the court in any given case.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs Angela Constance met very recently with Lady Dorrian to discuss how the council plans to keep these guidelines under review.”

The guidelines, which came into force in January 2022, state that rehabilitation should be a “primary consideration” when sentencing someone under the age of 25.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As part of regular meetings with key justice stakeholders, the Justice Secretary met with Lady Dorrian, the chair of the Scottish Sentencing Council, on May 17 to hear about the work of the council.

“A range of issues were covered including the council’s current priorities, including preparing guidelines on rape, indecent images of children, sexual assault and domestic abuse.

“Also discussed was the council’s approach to their statutory duty to review guidelines with a focus on ensuring effective information is available across all guidelines, including for young people, to assess their impact.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]