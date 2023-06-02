Private boat hire to take Green minister Slater to Rum cost £1,200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Private boat hire to take Green minister Slater to Rum cost £1,200

By Press Association
Lorna Slater visited Rum earlier this month (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lorna Slater visited Rum earlier this month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater’s private hire of a boat for a trip to an island cost £1,200, it has emerged.

The Scottish Conservatives used a freedom of information request to reveal the cost as originally quoted, which the Scottish Sun and Scottish Daily Mail reportedly had confirmed by Scottish Government agency NatureScot.

Ms Slater visited the Isle of Rum, off the north-west coast of Scotland, last month to discuss the future of Kinloch Castle.

That came after City financier and former Tory donor Jeremy Hosking withdrew a bid for the Edwardian building, blaming an intervention from Ms Slater.

Graham Simpson parliamentary portrait
Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the minister has ‘no shame’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

The Scottish Government said at the time that hiring a boat, instead of using the Government-owned ferry service CalMac, allowed the minister to spend more time on the island.

A return ticket on the ferry to Rum costs £9.40 – although it is not clear how many officials travelled with Ms Slater, which would inflate the price.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The minister’s visit on May 12 was well received by residents and community groups.

“She met every available adult resident on the day, and had important discussions with the Isle of Rum Community Trust during her visit.

“The crossing to Rum was arranged by NatureScot, with the agreement of the Scottish Government, to maximise time on the island speaking to residents and fit with Ms Slater’s ministerial schedule.”

But the Tories accused the minister of having “no shame”.

Kinloch Castle
Lorna Slater visited Rum to discuss the future of Kinloch Castle (Alamy/PA)

The party’s transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “The Government she’s a member of has created mayhem on Scotland’s ferry network through their incompetence, and yet she thought it appropriate to shun a CalMac ferry at less than a tenner a head return to shell out £1,200 of public money on a chartered boat to take her and her team to Rum.

“It’s utterly tone deaf to the plight of islanders, who have to make do with a pitiful ferry service. It’s also the height of hypocrisy from a Green minister who’s forever demanding a greater use of public transport.”

Speaking after the trip, Steve Robertson of the Isle of Rum Community Trust told the BBC the row was a “storm in a teacup”.

He added: Lorna Slater is coming over to do a very important meeting to try and move things forward for the community.

“It makes people feel disappointed that that’s the story when for us a taxi charter boat is a normal part of island life. We have to use these to make the island anything like sustainable.

“She can take the ferry service if she wants to have the meeting on the ferry and fit in with the very narrow options to spend time on Rum.”

