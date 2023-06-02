Dame Elan Closs Stephens appointed acting chairwoman of BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Elan Closs Stephens appointed acting chairwoman of BBC

By Press Association
Dame Elan Closs Stephens has been appointed acting chairwoman of the BBC following Richard Sharp’s departure (PA)
Dame Elan Closs Stephens has been appointed acting chairwoman of the BBC following Richard Sharp’s departure.

Mr Sharp resigned after publication of a report which found he broke the rules by failing to disclose that he played a role in getting then-prime minister Boris Johnson an £800,000 loan guarantee.

BBC chairman post
Richard Sharp resigned as BBC chairman after failing to disclose his connection to a loan for former prime minister Boris Johnson (DCMS/PA)

The Government announced on Friday that Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has appointed Dame Elan as chairwoman of the BBC board from June 27 for 12 months, or until a new permanent chairperson has been appointed, whichever is sooner.

Ms Frazer said: “I am pleased that Dame Elan will take up the position of acting chair of the BBC and has the unanimous support of the board.

“When she takes over, Dame Elan will provide stability in the leadership of the BBC while a process to appoint a new permanent chair is run.”

Dame Elan has been a member of the BBC’s governing body since 2010, serving then as the member for Wales when it was the BBC Trust.

She then continued as the Welsh member of the BBC Board and has been the chairwoman of the Wales committee, and from 2019 to 2022 also served as chairwoman of the BBC’s commercial subsidiary.

She said: “It’s a huge honour to be appointed by the Secretary of State as acting chair and I am grateful to my fellow board members for putting their trust in me.

“As a board, we will champion the licence fee-payer across all of the UK, ensure the BBC is a vital partner for the UK creative industries, maintain trust, and drive change to make the BBC fit for a fast-changing media landscape. There is much work to be done.”

Dame Elan’s other work with broadcasters includes serving for two terms as chairwoman of Welsh-language broadcaster S4C between 1998 and 2006.

In a statement, the BBC board – which was consulted before the appointment in line with the corporation’s Royal Charter – said: “Elan has been an active and distinguished member of the BBC board who has brought huge energy and drive to her role as member for Wales.

“We are delighted that she is taking up the role as acting chair – she is the ideal choice.”

Under the BBC’s Charter an acting chairperson must be an existing non-executive director on the BBC board.

The role comes with an annual salary of £160,000.

Dame Elan still serves the BFI as a non-executive director of the Imax Cinema in Waterloo and is currently the pro-chancellor and professor emerita in communications and creative industries at Aberystwyth University.

She is also the electoral commissioner for Wales and member of the UK Electoral Commission Board.

Dame Elan, a native Welsh speaker who lives in Aberystwyth and has two children, has also served as vice chairwoman of the Welsh Language Board.

