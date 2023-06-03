Sunak stresses need for ‘close and candid’ bond with Joe Biden ahead of US visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak stresses need for ‘close and candid’ bond with Joe Biden ahead of US visit

By Press Association
Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak are due to meet in Washington DC (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak has stressed the need to forge a “close and candid relationship” with US President Joe Biden ahead of their White House meeting.

The Prime Minister will watch a baseball game with business leaders and political figures in Washington DC ahead of holding talks with Mr Biden next week.

He will also address a gathering of American chief executives as he seeks to build closer economic ties despite shelving plans to broker a post-Brexit free trade deal.

In a statement ahead of the visit, Mr Sunak said: “The US is our closest ally. We are one another’s partner of first resort when it comes to everything from keeping our people safe to growing our economies.

“That’s why it is so important for a UK Prime Minister to forge a close and candid relationship with the President of the United States – on every global problem, you will see us working side-by-side.

“I’m looking forward to seeing President Biden later this week to continue those efforts and to deliver for the British people.”

Mr Sunak’s official working visit to the White House will take place on Thursday, with the pair having already met in San Diego, Belfast and the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

“No British Prime Minister has had this much sustained contact with the President of the US in recent years,” Downing Street said.

Mr Biden’s administration has billed it as an opportunity to discuss support for Ukraine as well as protecting the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak will on Wednesday watch the Washington Nationals play the Arizona D-backs for the second “UK-US Friendship Day” organised with the British embassy.

US and UK military units will treat fans to a flyover and performances from the Royal Marine Corps of Drums and the Washington Tattoo.

