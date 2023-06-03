Drug and alcohol support funding cut by nearly £19m, Tories claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug and alcohol support funding cut by nearly £19m, Tories claim

By Press Association
Funding for drug and alcohol support services decreased by almost £19 million in 2022/23 (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
A cut of almost £19 million to drug and alcohol recovery services has been described as “shameful” by the Scottish Conservatives.

According to figures provided by the Scottish Government in response to a written question from Tory drugs spokeswoman Sue Webber, the 2022/23 budget allocation for these third sector organisations was £111.2 million.

The Scottish Government said the Tory claims are “simply false and untrue”, and the result of an incorrect reading of the response.

However, the funds totalled £130.1 million the year earlier – a decline of £18.8 million.

Alcohol and drug partnerships commissioning services which operate within Scotland’s 14 health boards saw the brunt of the cuts, according to the figures, with its allocation cut from £106.5 million in 2021/22 to £89.3 million.

The remaining funds were distributed between core funded organisations, the third sector and distributed through the Corra Foundation to grassroots organisations.

Ms Webber urged drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham to take action amid 1,330 drug-related deaths in 2021 and 1,245 alcohol-linked deaths in 2022.

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Sue Webber condemned the funding cut (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “These cuts to frontline drug and alcohol support services are shocking and shameful.

“Drug deaths are a national scandal in Scotland and our death rate is far and away the highest in Europe. Alcohol deaths are also at their highest since 2008 on the SNP’s watch.

“Third sector organisations play a hugely important role on the front line in supporting those who are suffering with drug and alcohol addiction and I praise all the work they do.

“It beggars belief that the SNP-Green Government have imposed these cuts on them given the horrendous situation facing us year-after-year when statistics are revealed in relation to deaths from drugs or alcohol.

“These cuts are further damning evidence that ministers have taken their eye off the ball – as Nicola Sturgeon once admitted she did – and have left these organisations to do their job with one hand tied behind their back.”

She also urged Ms Whitham to formally support the Tory Right to Recovery Bill which guarantees anyone requiring treatment for addiction has a right to access it.

Scottish Government funding for drug addiction services increased following a surge in deaths in 2020.

Funding in 2020/21 was £89.2 million and £75.7 million in 2019/20, according to the Scottish Government data.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “These claims are simply false and untrue. In 2022/23, a total of £106.8 million was made available to alcohol and drugs partnerships.

“The actual allocation of £89.3 million made to ADPs last year was agreed with local partners because health and social care partnerships were carrying reserves from previous years which were available to be spent.

“Our £250 million National Mission on drugs is seeing more funding go to third sector grassroots organisations than ever before.

“In May, more than £15 million was awarded to a range of projects supporting people affected by problem substance use.

“The National Mission funds have now supported 300 projects but we know there is much work still to do.

“These organisations save lives and we want to support them so they can extend as far into their communities as possible and offer people the support they need when and where they need it.”

