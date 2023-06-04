Labour’s North Sea oil and gas ban will create ‘cliff edge’, warns trade union ally

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Labour’s plan to ban new oil and gas projects in the North Sea is “naive” and will create a “cliff edge” for the energy industry, warned a close trade union ally.

Gary Smith, who is general secretary of the GMB, insisted fossil fuel workers in Aberdeen and across the north-east were “very worried” about their future.

The trade union chief said Sir Keir Starmer’s party should focus on protecting their jobs instead of being determined to do what is “popular”.

Labour recently announced plans to block oil and gas firms from starting any new drilling projects in the North Sea if the Tories are ousted at the next election.

Existing oil rigs would be allowed to continue extracting fossil fuels until 2025 under Labour’s proposals to tackle the climate crisis.

Mr Smith said: “Their policies are going to create a cliff edge with oil and gas extraction from the North Sea.

“There is a lot of oil and gas in the North Sea and the alternatives facing the country are that we either produce our own oil and gas – take responsibility for our carbon emissions – or we are going to import more oil and gas.

“I think workers in the petrochemical industry are going to be very worried about what Labour are saying and I think it is time for Labour to focus on the right thing rather than what they think is the popular thing.”

The future of the oil and gas sector in the north-east of Scotland has become a major political battleground.

Under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, the SNP vowed to phase out fossil fuels and accelerate the shift to renewable energy.

That has proven controversial among rebellious nationalist backbenchers who reckon Scotland should continue drilling for oil.

SNP energy minister Gillian Martin, who is the Aberdeenshire East MSP, branded Sir Keir’s policy “tone deaf”.

The Tories insist new oil and gas projects in the North Sea should still be given the green light despite environmental concerns.

Earlier this week they warned a ban on extraction could cost Scotland an estimated £6 billion by 2030.

GMB boss Mr Smith warned “tens of thousands of jobs” in the renewables industry had “simply not emerged” for oil and gas workers.

Oil and gas ‘not the answer’

Responding to his claims, Labour’s shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said his party would protect workers by allowing existing projects to continue.

He said: “The big opportunity comes from the transition and we don’t think further new oil and gas fields are the answer.

“They won’t do anything for our energy security, they cost a lot of public subsidy, they clearly will be a climate disaster, but also there are better alternatives available.”