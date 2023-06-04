Labour’s North Sea oil and gas ban will create ‘cliff edge’, warns trade union ally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour’s North Sea oil and gas ban will create ‘cliff edge’, warns trade union ally

By Justin Bowie
Labour want to ban new oil and gas projects. Image: Shutterstock.
Labour want to ban new oil and gas projects. Image: Shutterstock.

Labour’s plan to ban new oil and gas projects in the North Sea is “naive” and will create a “cliff edge” for the energy industry, warned a close trade union ally.

Gary Smith, who is general secretary of the GMB, insisted fossil fuel workers in Aberdeen and across the north-east were “very worried” about their future.

The trade union chief said Sir Keir Starmer’s party should focus on protecting their jobs instead of being determined to do what is “popular”.

Labour recently announced plans to block oil and gas firms from starting any new drilling projects in the North Sea if the Tories are ousted at the next election.

Existing oil rigs would be allowed to continue extracting fossil fuels until 2025 under Labour’s proposals to tackle the climate crisis.

Gary Smith from the GMB Union. Image: PA.

Mr Smith said: “Their policies are going to create a cliff edge with oil and gas extraction from the North Sea.

“There is a lot of oil and gas in the North Sea and the alternatives facing the country are that we either produce our own oil and gas – take responsibility for our carbon emissions – or we are going to import more oil and gas.

“I think workers in the petrochemical industry are going to be very worried about what Labour are saying and I think it is time for Labour to focus on the right thing rather than what they think is the popular thing.”

The future of the oil and gas sector in the north-east of Scotland has become a major political battleground.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA.

Under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, the SNP vowed to phase out fossil fuels and accelerate the shift to renewable energy.

That has proven controversial among rebellious nationalist backbenchers who reckon Scotland should continue drilling for oil.

SNP energy minister Gillian Martin, who is the Aberdeenshire East MSP, branded Sir Keir’s policy “tone deaf”.

The Tories insist new oil and gas projects in the North Sea should still be given the green light despite environmental concerns.

Earlier this week they warned a ban on extraction could cost Scotland an estimated £6 billion by 2030.

GMB boss Mr Smith warned “tens of thousands of jobs” in the renewables industry had “simply not emerged” for oil and gas workers.

Oil and gas ‘not the answer’

Responding to his claims, Labour’s shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said his party would protect workers by allowing existing projects to continue.

He said: “The big opportunity comes from the transition and we don’t think further new oil and gas fields are the answer.

“They won’t do anything for our energy security, they cost a lot of public subsidy, they clearly will be a climate disaster, but also there are better alternatives available.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]