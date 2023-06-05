Union brands specialist doctors’ pay exclusion ‘gross injustice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Union brands specialist doctors’ pay exclusion ‘gross injustice’

By Press Association
Specialist doctors employed on certain contracts have been included from annual wage rises
Specialist doctors employed on certain contracts have been included from annual wage rises

Some specialist doctors in England have been excluded from annual pay rises owing to a “gross injustice”, the British Medical Association (BMA) said.

Annual rises have been prohibited twice for some specialist, associate specialist and speciality (SAS) doctors employed on 2021 contracts.

This was on the recommendation of the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB), which advises the Government on rates of pay for doctors and dentists.

According to the BMA, the Government has previously said those employed on 2021 contracts are outside of the DDRB’s remit as they were drawn up as part of a multi-year pay deal.

However, the union said the Government is “refusing to acknowledge” the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on doctors employed under those contracts.

SAS doctors on pre-2021 contracts were given a 4.5% pay rise in 2022 but now the BMA wants all specialist doctors included and said wage rises should “properly reflect the value of these professionals by being in line with inflation”.

In a letter to Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Dr Ujjwala Anand Mohite, chairwoman of the BMA’s SAS committee, said the Government has “continually failed to recognise and reward SAS doctors accordingly” and members feel they are “constantly being ignored or dismissed”.

She added: “This is despite SAS doctors making up an essential part of the NHS workforce and the warnings from the DDRB themselves cautioning that a decision to not apply an award to groups subject to a pay deal will have a ‘significant effect on motivation, affecting retention, productivity and ultimately patient care’.

“It is imperative that the Government does not repeat this appalling treatment and that all SAS doctors are included in at least inflationary pay uplifts the Government announces following the recommendations of the DDRB.

“Anything else will add insult to injury and show a complete disregard for the crucial role SAS doctors play in keeping the NHS running.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]