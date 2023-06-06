Fewer patients wait 12 hours or more in A&E, weekly figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fewer patients wait 12 hours or more in A&E, weekly figures show

By Press Association
The latest A&E figures have been released (Jeff Moore/PA)
The latest A&E figures have been released (Jeff Moore/PA)

The number of patients waiting longer than 12 hours in Scottish emergency departments has continued to fall.

The latest figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show there were 691 unplanned attendances of more than 12 hours in emergency wards in the week ending May 28, making up 2.6% of all unplanned attendances.

This is down from the previous week’s figures, where 739 people spent more than 12 hours in emergency departments.

In the latest week, 18,185 A&E attendances resulted in a subsequent admission, transfer or discharge within four hours, which was 68.6% of patients.

This is roughly unchanged from the previous week, when 69.2% of patients were seen within the four-hour target.

Monthly data for all A&E sites in April was also released by PHS on Tuesday.

It shows 86,490 (69.3%) of A&E attendances were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

A&E unit sign
A total of 691 patients waited more than 12 hours in A&E in the week to May 28 (PA)

This is up slightly from the previous month’s figure of 68%.

The target of ensuring 95% of patients are seen and then admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours has not been met since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish Conservatives highlighted that A&E waiting times are still well below target.

Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These horrific figures highlight that Humza Yousaf’s disastrous tenure as health secretary is continuing to have a devastating impact on our A&E departments.

“It is disgraceful that only 68.6% of patients were seen within four hours.

“Even though we are now fast approaching high summer – as far away from the winter peak as possible – our A&E performance is heading backwards under the SNP, despite the best efforts of my colleagues on the frontline.

“This is utterly unacceptable. Lives are being needlessly and tragically lost as patients bear the brunt of the SNP’s dire workforce planning and Humza Yousaf’s flimsy NHS recovery plan.”

