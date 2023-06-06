Comments by This Morning editor extremely ill-judged, says ITV boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Comments by This Morning editor extremely ill-judged, says ITV boss

By Press Association
An ITV boss has said comments by Martin Frizell were ‘extremely ill-judged’ after the This Morning editor referred to aubergines when asked about allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment on the programme (James Manning/PA)
An ITV boss has said comments by Martin Frizell were “extremely ill-judged” after the This Morning editor referred to aubergines when asked about allegations of a “toxic” work environment on the programme.

At a Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing on Tuesday to talk about the draft Media Bill, Magnus Brooke, group director of strategy, policy and regulation at ITV, was questioned about the show by MP John Nicolson.

Mr Nicolson called Mr Frizell’s remarks to a journalist “outrageously dismissive and flippant on camera about an immensely serious issue”.

Frizell was approached by Sky News ahead of presenter Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning following the furore over Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV after he admitted having an affair with a younger colleague.

Asked if there is a “toxic” work environment on the show, the editor replied: “I’ll tell you what’s toxic, and I’ve always found it toxic – aubergine. Do you like aubergine? Do you? Do you like aubergine, because I don’t like aubergine. It’s just a personal thing.”

Mr Brooke told MPs: “I wouldn’t endorse what he said.”

He said he would not use the word “bizarre” to describe the comments and that it was “extremely ill-judged to say what he did”.

Mr Brooke added: “I can reassure you on behalf of ITV that we do take all of these allegations very seriously precisely because we do have a culture where people’s conduct matters enormously.”

Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee
Magnus Brooke, group director of strategy, policy and regulation at ITV, gave evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Asked if Frizell’s position is secure, he said: “That is not a question for me and not a question for now.”

Appearing to refer to Willoughby’s statement on Monday, SNP MP Mr Nicolson also asked Mr Brooke if he was “OK” to which the ITV boss replied that he was “fine”.

Mr Nicolson added: “It’s the question du jour at This Morning.”

In her first on-screen appearance since Schofield’s departure, Willoughby told viewers: “Firstly, are you OK? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil.”

In the committee hearing, Mr Nicolson said: “I spent some time at the weekend talking to whistleblowers from ITV, including people who work and have worked at This Morning. It seems like a very unhappy place.

“Are you satisfied with the duty of care that the editorial team and senior managers provide to staff, especially young staff working there and at ITV more generally?”

Mr Brooke said: “I think there is a very sophisticated and significant system of safeguarding and duty of care at ITV.”

Addressing the bullying allegations made by staff, Mr Brooke said: “We take our responsibilities in relation to safeguarding and duty of care very seriously.

“Bullying is absolutely in breach of our code of conduct, it’s very clearly set out.”

He added: “Bullying is unacceptable. If we find bullying it’s inconsistent with our policy and we expect people to report it and and we would expect it to be dealt with appropriately and it will be.”

Ex-This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes and former resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh have both made allegations of a “toxic” culture behind the scenes, with the latter saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there.

Earlier in the session, committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage said MPs would not be addressing the issues around former presenter Schofield, 61, leaving the show.

The Conservative MP also referred to ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall being called to appear at the committee on June 14 to answer questions about the broadcaster’s approach to safeguarding and complaint handling.

