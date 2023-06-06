Mental health waiting lists show Yousaf has ‘monumentally failed’, claim Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Mental health waiting lists show Yousaf has ‘monumentally failed’, claim Tories

By Press Association
Tories claim Humza Yousaf has ‘monumentally failed’ to meet the target of ending CAMHS waits by March (PA)
Humza Yousaf has “monumentally failed” to meet a commitment to clear waiting times for youngsters needing specialist mental health care, the Conservatives said as figures showed there are 7,701 on the list for help.

Psychiatrists branded the situation a “mental health emergency” as they warned capacity for child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) “simply isn’t keeping up with demand”.

Meanwhile, campaigners said it is “extremely alarming” that 469 youngsters – just over 6% of those referred to CAMHS – have been “languishing on waiting lists for treatment more than a year”.

The NHS Covid recovery plan, drawn up by the First Minister when he was health secretary, committed to “clearing waiting lists” for both CAMHS and adults waiting for psychological help by March this year.

Public Health Scotland data shows that by the end of March, the number of youngsters on the list for CAMHS treatment was up by 138 (1.8%) from December 2022.

However the waiting list was down by more than a quarter (26%) on the end of March 2022.

In the period January to March 2023, almost three-quarters (74.2%) of children and young people were seen within 18 weeks of being referred for specialist help.

The target of having 90% of children start CAMHS treatment within 18 weeks is still not being achieved (Gareth Fuller/PA)

That marked an improvement from the 70.2% recorded the previous quarter, but it is still below the 90% Scottish Government target.

Dr Kandarp Joshi, vice-chair of the CAMHS faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “Once again we have a situation where many young people and their families are having to wait weeks to receive care, which increases their chances of developing more complex and severe mental ill health.

“It’s a mental health emergency and we predict demand is set to soar due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re also dealing with the double whammy of having a postcode lottery of CAMHS services across Scotland.”

Dr Joshi said while psychiatrists are “doing all we can to support our young patients”, the “capacity simply isn’t keeping up with demand”.

He added: “It takes years to train new staff and services don’t have the resources they need to tackle the mental health crisis that is happening right now.

“The First Minister was in charge of health before he took the top job, when waiting times were just as bad. This situation is simply not sustainable.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Children’s Services Coalition said: “The latest figures highlighting that more than 460 of our children and young people have been languishing on waiting lists for treatment more than a year is extremely alarming.

“Disturbingly, this means that the Scottish Government has totally failed to achieve its pledge to clear waiting lists by March 2023, leaving many thousands of children and young people waiting for treatment.”

Opposition politicians were also critical of the Scottish Government.

Tory mental wellbeing spokeswoman Sue Webber said: “Humza Yousaf owes a huge apology to those Scottish youngsters who are struggling with mental health issues.

“He has monumentally failed to meet his promise to eliminate CAMHS waiting lists by March of this year, with thousands of them still waiting to start treatment.

“These latest dismal stats fully expose Humza Yousaf’s flimsy NHS recovery plan and how it has simply not remobilised crucial frontline services.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the First Minister has “utterly failed” those waiting for help.

He added: “Mental health services were swamped before the pandemic. On top of that have been added the long shadow of lockdown, the pressures of the cost of living, and the SNP’s reckless decision to cut £50 million from the mental health budget over winter.”

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd conceded ‘more work needs to be done’ to tackle treatment delays (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd accepted “long waiting times are unacceptable, and more work needs to be done”.

She said: “While we have seen significant improvements in the waiting lists over the past year, despite record-breaking investments in CAMHS the target of eradicating waiting times by March 2023 has not been met.

“The clearance of long waits is necessary for boards to meet the standard, and most health boards have effectively eliminated their long waits for CAMHS – 11 out of 14 boards now have less than 4% of waits over a year.

“These figures are evidence of significant and sustained progress, including continuing record levels of activity.

“This has been made possible by the hard work of the CAMHS workforce which has more than doubled, since 2007. This progress has been made despite an increasing number of referrals for the services, which are now at record levels.”

