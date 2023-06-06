Campaign group loses legal fight with Government over arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaign group loses legal fight with Government over arms sales to Saudi Arabia

By Press Association
Campaigners took legal action against International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Victoria Jones/PA)
A campaign group has lost a High Court fight with the Government over arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) had challenged the lawfulness of a decision to continue licensing arms exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for “possible use” in a war in Yemen.

The group had taken legal action against International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Arms sales fight
Judges at the Royal Courts of Justice in London considered arguments at a hearing earlier this year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Two judges on Tuesday dismissed CAAT’s claim for “judicial review”.

Lord Justice Popplewell and Mr Justice Henshaw had considered arguments at a High Court hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London earlier this year.

Lawyers representing the Government had disputed CAAT’s claim and said it should be dismissed.

CAAT won a similar fight in 2019, when Court of Appeal judges said continuing to license military equipment for export to Saudi Arabia was unlawful.

The Government said then that it would temporarily halt the granting of new licences to export arms to the Saudis.

CAAT said it had returned to court because sales had resumed – and challenged a decision to continue granting licences.

Arms sales fight
Former international trade secretary Liz Truss had ‘modified her decision-making process’ following a previous court ruling (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Judges said the claim focused on airstrikes conducted by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia in support of the “legitimate” government of Yemen against the Houthi “rebellion”.

They said Ms Badenoch was obliged to “cease granting new licences” and “suspend existing licences” where there was a “clear risk that arms might be used in the commission of a serious violation of international human law”.

Lawyers representing the Government said there had been “very careful, thorough and detailed analysis” of incidents which had raised concern.

They said there was “no irrationality” in the way the analysis was designed or carried out.

Judges ruled in favour of the Government and said there had been “continuing rationality” in a risk assessment.

Barrister Ben Jaffey KC, who led CAAT’s legal team, had told the hearing how appeal judges had, in 2019, quashed “previous decisions not to suspend extant licences” and to “continue to grant new licences”.

He said, following that ruling, that former prime minister Liz Truss – who was then the international trade secretary – “modified her decision-making process” and retook the decision on whether to grant licences.

“On July 7 2020, the secretary of state wrote to CAAT to outline her new decision,” Mr Jaffey added.

“She found that there was no ‘clear risk’ that such violations of international humanitarian law ‘may’ recur since she considered these breaches to be isolated and without an underlying pattern.”

Sir James Eadie KC, who led the Government’s legal team, had argued that international humanitarian law “analysis” complied with the “correct legal approach” and was “rational”.

He said: “The process has been informed by analysis, carried out by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), of allegations of violations of international humanitarian law which are reported in the press or social media, or which are brought to its attention by, for instance, NGOs or UN bodies.

“In response to the single flaw identified by the Court of Appeal, the MoD developed its analysis of individual allegations to incorporate an assessment against the relevant principles of international humanitarian law.”

