Ministers could face ‘criminal sanctions’ for deleting WhatsApp messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers could face ‘criminal sanctions’ for deleting WhatsApp messages

By Press Association
Ministers have been warned against using disappearing messages on Whatsapp (Yui Mok/PA)
Ministers have been warned against using disappearing messages on Whatsapp (Yui Mok/PA)

Ministers could face criminal sanctions for deleting their WhatsApp messages, the Information Commissioner has warned.

John Edwards told MPs on Tuesday that ministers should not have auto-deleting messages turned on if they were using WhatsApp to conduct government business and could face prosecution if they did.

The Government published new rules on using WhatsApp and similar messaging services at the end of March following a row over the leaking of Matt Hancock’s messages to the Daily Telegraph.

The rules say “disappearing messages” have “a role in limiting the build up of messages” but their use must not affect “recordkeeping or transparency responsibilities”, including a requirement to forward messages about government business to an official system.

Asked whether ministers should be using disappearing messages, Mr Edwards told the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC): “I think the Cabinet Office is pretty clear that if it is government business being conducted on a non-corporate communications channel, it must be retained as part of the official record.

“So no, they shouldn’t be using disappearing messages in the conduct of government business.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The leaking of Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages to the Daily Telegraph prompted the Cabinet Office to update its rules on using the service (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Asked what sanctions were available if ministers did use disappearing messages, Mr Edwards added: “It’s a little perilous for me to speculate on hypotheticals, but there are criminal sanctions for failing to maintain a record or destroying a record.”

The leaking of Mr Hancock’s messages led to concern among opposition parties that ministers and senior officials had begun to use WhatsApp’s disappearing messages function.

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, said at the time: “Ministers should be setting an example for our country and governing with honesty and integrity, not hiding behind disappearing messages.

“We should live in an open democracy and society, and that means ministers shouldn’t be evading transparency like this.”

Ministers’ use of WhatsApp has also been at the heart of a row between the Cabinet Office and the Covid Inquiry, with the Government taking the unprecedented step of suing its own inquiry after chairwoman Baroness Hallett demanded unredacted versions of Boris Johnson’s messages.

On Tuesday, Mr Edwards told the PACAC that his office had made good progress on addressing the backlog of freedom of information complaints and said he had seen no evidence of “backsliding” by government departments on transparency.

But he called for departments to be more proactive in publishing information that “illuminates the workings of Government”.

He said: “While I am eager to present a positive picture to the committee, I am not Pollyanna and there is work still to do.

“I am disappointed that we don’t have greater clarity and consistency around the application of exemptions around, for example, in relation to policy advice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]