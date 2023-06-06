Covid Inquiry could see unredacted Johnson WhatsApp messages despite legal clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covid Inquiry could see unredacted Johnson WhatsApp messages despite legal clash

By Press Association
Boris Johnson has offered to hand his unredacted WhatsApp messages directly to the Covid Inquiry (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry could receive all of Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks relating to the pandemic despite a Government legal challenge, a preliminary hearing has been told.

The Cabinet Office is bringing forward a judicial review of inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett’s request for all of the former prime minister’s WhatsApp correspondence and notes.

Ministers have confirmed that they expect an expedited High Court hearing to take place on or shortly after June 30.

But according to the counsel for the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, the chairwoman is likely to be able to inspect much of the contested material before the case is heard due to the former Conservative Party leader offering to hand over the information directly and bypassing the Cabinet Office.

Mr Keith told Lady Hallett: “The concluding point is, we will shortly gain access to all the material on an unredacted basis.”

Tuesday’s preliminary hearing in central London heard that the inquiry’s legal team is seeking to inspect next week Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages dating from after May 2021.

“The inspection will allow your team to make its own assessment as to the redactions applied by the Cabinet Office and to satisfy ourselves and ultimately you of their appropriateness or otherwise,” he said.

It has also requested the Cabinet Office to return Mr Johnson’s notebooks to him by June 12 to start a similar inspection process so it can “compare them to the redacted copies already provided by the Cabinet Office”.

Mr Keith said the same inspection could potential be done with messages on a locked phone of Mr Johnson’s.

Mr Johnson changed phones in May 2021 after security concerns were raised that his mobile number had been publicly available online for 15 years.

He was advised to stop using the phone and not to access it again.

Mr Keith said: “Neither Mr Johnson nor the inquiry has the technical expertise to ensure the contents of the phone can be downloaded safely and properly, particularly bearing in mind the overarching need to ensure no damage is done to national security.

“We have therefore agreed that this phone should be provided to the appropriate personnel in government for its contents to be downloaded.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Baroness Hallett’s request for Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages is being challenged by the Cabinet Office (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

“We have asked the Cabinet Office, in liaison with Mr Johnson and those government personnel, to obtain the phone without delay, to confirm in writing the process by which it will be examined and to give confirmation that it, like the diaries and the notebooks and the WhatsApps, will be accessed fully.

“That is to say, there will be no redactions made to the contents, other than in relation to national security, before we may view it.”

Lady Hallett, in her first public remarks since the legal challenge was started, opened the session stating that she could make “no further comment” on the judicial review due to “pending” litigation.

The retired senior judge’s deadline for the UK Government to hand over the former prime minister’s unredacted material was missed by the Cabinet Office last week, with ministers instead announcing plans to challenge the request in the courts.

Ministers have defended the highly unusual move, citing concerns over material that is “unambiguously irrelevant”, despite doubts by some legal experts and ministers over whether they are likely to win the case.

Thalia Maragh, the counsel for bereaved families, said it “beggars belief” that the inquiry is dealing with the Cabinet Office legal action in the lead-up to next week’s first public evidence session.

“The families are deeply disappointed that the Cabinet Office is persisting with its legal challenge to your ruling, which the families see as a further step to interfere in the inquiry’s independence and to control the material it receives, and what it can and cannot see,” she told Lady Hallett.

Ms Maragh told the hearing that the High Court challenge risks denting “public confidence” in the inquiry, as well as slowing down progress.

It comes after the Government said it was willing to look at other ways of resolving its disagreement with the inquiry over Mr Johnson’s messages.

UK Covid-19 Inquiry
Hugo Keith KC suggested the inquiry is likely to see Boris Johnson’s unredacted messages (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked whether the Cabinet Office is committed to proceeding with the judicial review, told reporters: “We have explored other possibilities for resolution previously, so obviously we continue to speak to the inquiry.

“We are willing to agree another way forward.”

Lawyers representing the Cabinet Office were due to address Lady Hallett on Tuesday.

The preliminary hearing is focusing on Module 2 of the inquiry, which will look into core political and administrative decision-making by the UK Government.

Preliminary hearings will consider how the investigation should be run rather than taking evidence, with the first public evidence to be given next week.

