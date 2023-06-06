Scottish NHS workforce reduces from record high last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish NHS workforce reduces from record high last year

By Press Association
NHS workforce figures were released on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
NHS workforce figures were released on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)

There has been a decrease in the overall number of staff employed by the NHS in Scotland, the latest workforce figures show.

In the year to March, the workforce fell by 0.4% to 156,178.7 whole-time equivalent (WTE) roles, with the previous year being the highest level recorded to date.

Workforce statistics published on Tuesday also show the sickness absence rate in Scotland’s NHS increased to its highest-ever level at 6.2%.

In the year to March, the sickness absence rate increased by 0.5 percentage points. Covid-related absences are included in these figures.

The nursing and midwifery staff group – which is the largest in the NHS – saw a drop of 0.9% to 64,642.9 WTE roles in the year before March 2023.

The Scottish Government said the figures reflect the extra staff who were brought in during the coronavirus pandemic are now leaving the workforce.

A Government spokeswoman said: “The workforce is the most important asset of the NHS and staffing has grown by more than 17% in the last decade.

“Last year we recruited a record number of trainee doctors, and the number of available medical school places at Scottish universities has increased by 55% in the last eight years.

Industrial strikes
The number of nursing roles is down (Jeff Moore/PA)

“These annual figures are the first to show additional staff brought in during the pandemic, such as for Test and Protect services and vaccinations, leaving the workforce.

“Spending on agency nursing increased during Covid as boards relaxed some controls on temporary staffing to ensure enough staff were available to keep wards, patients and staff safe.

“New controls have now been put in place and we expect to see agency costs coming down.

“We committed to making our NHS an attractive place to work, which is why we’ve ensured that our Agenda for Change staff are the best paid anywhere in the UK.”

The RCN Scotland union said there are still thousands of nursing vacancies at health boards across Scotland.

Associate director Eileen Mckenna said: “Thousands of registered nurses are missing from teams across Scotland, impacting on the safety and quality of patient care and putting even more pressure on staff who are already working extra unpaid hours to cover gaps and going home feeling that they are unable to provide the quality of care they want.

“To fill these gaps in the nursing workforce, the reliance on agency staff has increased dramatically, costing a staggering £170 million last year.

“While some investment in bank and agency nursing will always be needed to cover unexpected events and ensure safe patient care, it is not the solution to the workforce crisis and the huge increase in spend is simply not sustainable.”

