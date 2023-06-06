Salmond writes to SNP MPs to urge election alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Salmond writes to SNP MPs to urge election alliance

By Press Association
Alba leader Alex Salmond urged MPs from his former party to join the alliance (Robert Perry/PA)
Alba leader Alex Salmond urged MPs from his former party to join the alliance (Robert Perry/PA)

Former first minister Alex Salmond has written to SNP MPs to urge them to join an election alliance with the Alba Party.

The plan, passed by Alba’s conference last month, would see the 47 pro-independence MPs fight their seats again at the next general election without challenge, with the remaining 10 seats to be divided among the parties within the agreement, where the SNP would be guaranteed “the lion’s share”.

The agreement would provide a boost to the two current Alba MPs, Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill, who would be the only pro-independence candidates in their constituencies.

But within hours the gesture looked to have failed, with a senior SNP MP describing the plan as “ridiculous”.

In his letter, Mr Salmond said the proposals are “imperfectly understood” by SNP politicians, and he claimed the plans can shift the focus away from the turmoil within the SNP.

He wrote: “We are in an unprecedented moment in Scottish politics.

“For the first time support for the concept of Scottish independence is appreciably higher than support for the SNP as the main independence party.

“Most of you will have campaigned through the many, many years in which it was exactly the opposite.

“Of course this could change over the next few months, in which case nothing is lost.

“But if it doesn’t change, then there is much to gain from this proposal for independence and for Scotland.

“At a stroke, the entire dynamic of the election will change. The focus will no longer be on how many SNP seats will be lost to Labour, but how many of the 10 remaining unionist seats will be lost to the Scotland United coalition.

“Election debate will be centred on independence and how to get it, and not on the record or current internal difficulties of Scotland’s major party.”

The plan “carries overwhelming support” from pro-independence groups, Mr Salmond said, while there is also “currently research in the field to establish whether that view has public validation”, which he offered to share.

Pete Wishart, the SNP’s longest serving MP, derided the plan on Twitter, saying: “It’s a ridiculous proposal designed to get an unelected party MPs on the back of SNP votes.

“We’d be severely punished by the Scottish electorate if we partnered a toxic party on 2% of the vote that has never won an elected representative in any election.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]