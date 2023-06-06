‘I am not an arsonist’: Badenoch defends EU law ‘bonfire’ climbdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I am not an arsonist’: Badenoch defends EU law ‘bonfire’ climbdown

By Press Association
Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kemi Badenoch said that she was “not an arsonist” as she clashed with Tory MPs over the decision to scale back post-Brexit plans to scrap EU laws.

The Business and Trade Secretary was grilled by MPs during an appearance at the European Scrutiny Committee, amid Brexiteer anger about changes to plans for a “bonfire” of retained EU laws.

The Government had originally promised a “sunset” clause on all laws carried over from the trade bloc by the end of 2023 under its Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill.

But the blanket sunset clause was ditched earlier this year and replaced with a narrowed target of 600 such laws to be revoked by the end of the year, well short of the more than 4,000 previously pledged.

Ms Badenoch defended the decision and insisted that Government policy had not fundamentally changed, during a fiery back-and-forth with Brexiteer David Jones.

“What we want to do is get rid of laws we don’t need and there is a process for that. It is not the bonfire of regulations. We are not arsonists. I am certainly not an arsonist. I am a Conservative. I don’t think a bonfire of regulations is what we wanted. What we wanted was the reform and removal of things we did not need,” she told the Clwyd West MP.

“Until I did this, no one knew what was happening. No one knew what was being revoked or reformed. And we could end up in a situation where we’re telling ourselves there is a big bonfire of regulations, and no one would have known what would happen until after the sunset.”

Mr Jones said that the Commons had in fact voted for a “bonfire” of regulations and said that modifying the Bill in the House of Lords could be seen as “disrespectful” to MPs.

“What I am finding difficult to understand is that when a Bill passes through the House of Commons unamended and therefore clearly has the complete approbation of the House of Commons, you then change your approach completely,” he told his party colleague.

“You don’t tell the Commons you are changing your approach, you don’t have the courtesy to come before this committee, so this committee can scrutinise the changes you are proposing, then you come back to the Commons, it having gone through the Lords, presenting the Commons effectively with a fait accompli.

“Don’t you think that is disrespectful of the House of Commons?”

But Ms Badenoch rejected his claims and said the Government was still delivering on the intention behind the Bill.

She said that there would have been little point coming before the committee when she was new in post, before adding: “Something you are not saying, we had private meetings David, we had private meetings where we discussed this extensively, because I knew you had concerns.

“And it is public knowledge we had private meetings, because when I thought I was having private and confidential meetings I was reading the contents in the Daily Telegraph.”

The Cabinet minister was also asked whether the changes to the Bill were part of a deal with the European Union to secure the Windsor Framework, the agreement agreed between Brussels and London in a bid to resolve unionist concerns about the impact of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

Ms Badenoch told South Dorset MP Richard Drax that the framework had “nothing to do with it”, warning her fellow MPs to stop floating suggestions that the UK still had not fully left the EU.

“We are at risk of talking down the significant thing we have achieved by making the perfect the enemy of the good,” she said.

