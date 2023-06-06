Culture Secretary ‘very pleased’ ITV launched review after Schofield exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Culture Secretary ‘very pleased’ ITV launched review after Schofield exit

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Culture Secretary has said she is “very pleased” that ITV has instructed a barrister to carry out an external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning.

Lucy Frazer spoke to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday about a range of topics, including the departure of BBC chairman Richard Sharp and the Elgin Marbles.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV last month and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Ms Frazer said: “I think there’s an incident that’s happened. I’m very, very pleased that ITV are taking it seriously.

“I’m very pleased that they wrote to me, and to the committee, I’m very pleased that they’ve appointed a KC to investigate the position.”

Last week, the PA news agency revealed that Dame Carolyn McCall had written to Ms Frazer, DCMS Committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage and Ofcom’s chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes.

The letter said ITV records show that “when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate” that both parties “denied” it and this was reiterated “as recently as this month”.

It also said ITV has instructed Jane Mulcahy KC, of Blackstone Chambers, to “carry out an external review to establish the facts”.

On her response to Dame Carolyn, Ms Frazer said: “I wrote back to identify, and I look forward to understanding the detail of that review and the timing of that review and when I see that I will consider it very carefully.”

She added it is “important” for public service broadcasters to have a “responsibility to the people who work with them”.

The minister was also questioned about the possibility of the Elgin Marbles being returned to Greece, which has long been demanded by the country.

Parthenon Marbles
The Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Ms Frazer said: “In terms of sending things back to other countries, the position actually is that the trustees of a museum hold the decision on what to do with the objects under their care.”

She added it can be “not legal for the trustees of the museum to return things” and the Government has no “intention” of changing the law.

Ms Frazer also said: “They can do things around the parameters of whether they return them or not, for example, they may wish to loan them.”

She added: “I don’t have any desire to change the position at all.”

British Museum chairman George Osborne, the former chancellor, has said he is exploring ways for the Parthenon Sculptures, which were removed from Greece by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, to be displayed in Greece.

The 1963 British Museum Act prevents the institution giving away objects from its collection except in very limited circumstances.

Ms Frazer also commented on the future permanent replacement for former BBC chairman Mr Sharp, saying: “I will be appointing the best person to the job and I will not be taking into account of their political persuasions one way or the other.”

She also said: “I am going to set out the process and the charter and there will be a fair and open competition.

“The process in the charter says that the governance code on public appointments applies, I will be following that (and) I will make sure that there is the broadest field possible.”

Dame Elan Closs Stephens will step into the role after Mr Sharp’s resignation last month.

Ms Frazer also said that “on occasion” the BBC is “biased” and the TV licence fee is “one” of the ways to fund the corporation.

When asked for an example of bias, she said she was not going to give “any specific” case.

Ms Frazer also said: “It is really important that the BBC takes its responsibility, in terms of editorial standards and impartiality, very seriously… I think (director-general) Tim Davie takes that responsibility very seriously.

“We should ensure that the BBC, as a public service broadcaster… which is meant to be there to provide impartial news to the public, fulfils that duty. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always get that right.”

