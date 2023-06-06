Government to seek volunteers for social care work amid staff shortages – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government to seek volunteers for social care work amid staff shortages – report

By Press Association
Members of the public will be encouraged to sign up via an app for jobs such as offering support over the phone and ferrying medicine to people’s homes (Alamy/PA)
Members of the public will be encouraged to sign up via an app for jobs such as offering support over the phone and ferrying medicine to people's homes (Alamy/PA)

The Government is expected to announce a recruitment drive seeking volunteers to carry out social care work amid staff shortages in the sector.

Members of the public will be encouraged to sign up via an app for jobs such as offering support over the phone and ferrying medicine to people’s homes.

Volunteers could also do shopping and other errands as part of the programme being launched on Wednesday, The Guardian reported.

Services on the GoodSAM app include “check in and chat” to help those struggling with loneliness and “pick up and deliver” to transport drugs and medical equipment from NHS sites.

The paper reported the move is aimed at freeing up space on congested hospital wards by providing support in the community which allows patients to be discharged more quickly.

The GoodSAM app has already been launched but the Government’s latest drive forms part of the expansion of the NHS responders volunteer programme into social care.

Social care minister Helen Whately told The Guardian: “Volunteering was fantastically successful during the pandemic. We had thousands of people signing up and thousands of people volunteering.

“There’s a relaunch of the NHS responders (volunteering scheme) and then we’re adding social care on to it as well … Care homes and social care providers will also be able to assess and draw on volunteers.”

Latest data from Skills for Care, the workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England, shows there were 165,000 vacancies in the sector in 2021/2022.

This was up 52% from 2020/21, according to the group.

The move comes after the Government was criticised for announcing earlier this year that social care workforce funding would be halved from a previously pledged £500 million.

The announcement was branded a betrayal by charities, unions and opposition parties which accused ministers of broken promises.

