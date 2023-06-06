Nearly a third of primary schools have no male classroom teachers – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly a third of primary schools have no male classroom teachers – study

Press Association
Nearly one in three primary schools in England do not have a male classroom teacher, a study suggests
Nearly one in three primary schools in England do not have a male classroom teacher, a study suggests (PA)

Nearly one in three primary schools in England do not have a male classroom teacher, a study suggests.

The proportion of secondary school teachers who are male remains at a record low (35%), according to a Warwick Business School report.

Researchers said boys from poorer backgrounds would benefit from having a male teacher in school but they are less likely to have one.

Raising teachers’ pay, reducing working hours and improving school leadership could help boost recruitment and retention, the report said.

The study analysed the latest data from the annual School Workforce Census to identify trends in gender diversity among teachers in state schools in England since 2010.

It found that nearly a quarter (24.3%) of all state schools in England have no male classroom teachers.

In two local authorities, Rutland in the East Midlands and Northumberland in the North East, at least half of the primary schools do not have a male classroom teacher.

The study found that more than two in five (41.9%) of the primary schools placed in special measures by Ofsted had no male classroom teachers.

The report said: “This could be due to selection – male teachers are in relatively high demand and therefore might be less likely to sort into the lowest achieving school.

“Alternately, having no gender diversity in the classroom might negatively impact the functioning of a school.”

Dr Joshua Fullard, assistant professor of behavioural science at Warwick Business School, said: “Worryingly, the decline in the number of male classroom teachers is getting worse.

“This has an impact on the education that children receive. There is a large body of research that shows students benefit from being educated by a teacher with certain similarities to them.

“Boys from less affluent backgrounds are already the lowest achievers in school. They are the students who would benefit most from a male teacher, but they are less and less likely to have one.

“It’s not just boys who are losing out. Having no gender diversity could negatively affect how a school functions, as schools in special measures are less like to have a male classroom teacher.”

The report called for teachers’ pay to be raised by more than 10% and for a merit-based reduction in tuition fees for university-led teacher training to be introduced.

Dr Fullard said: “Men are more likely to consider finances when deciding to go into, or leave, a profession. This explains why the persistent decline in teachers’ pay has affected male teacher numbers more than their female counterparts.”

James Bowen, assistant general secretary at school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “It’s important for all children and young people to experience a diverse range of positive role models.

“The impact of a diverse school workforce, at all levels in education, is well recognised, including by the Department for Education.

“It can help children and young people, especially those from deprived backgrounds, to visualise positive futures and fulfil their potential.”

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Having a diverse workforce is a huge asset to a school, but currently many are struggling simply to put a teacher at the front of every classroom.

“A great deal of work needs to be done to make teaching a more attractive career to men and women alike. This includes reversing the real terms pay cuts that teachers have experienced since 2010, reducing unmanageable workloads and ensuring all schools are properly funded.

“Until these issues are addressed then the profession will continue to lose men and women, whether they are new graduates or experienced teachers, to jobs that are offering more competitive pay and better conditions of service.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We want teaching to be an inclusive profession, with equal opportunity for all, regardless of gender, to develop and progress in their careers.

“Since 2010, there has been an increase of over 7,000 male teachers in state-funded nursery and primary schools.

“We want to continue bringing great people into teaching and have introduced bursaries worth up to £27,000 tax-free and scholarships worth up to £29,000 tax-free, to attract talented trainees in subjects such as mathematics, physics, chemistry and computing.”

