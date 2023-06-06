Children’s attention span is ‘shorter than ever’ in the classroom, teachers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Children’s attention span is ‘shorter than ever’ in the classroom, teachers say

By Press Association
A poll of primary and early years teachers in schools in England found 84% agree that primary children’s attention span is ‘shorter than ever’ post-Covid (PA)
A poll of primary and early years teachers in schools in England found 84% agree that primary children's attention span is 'shorter than ever' post-Covid (PA)

More than four in five primary school teachers believe the attention span of children is shorter than it was pre-pandemic, a survey has found.

More than two in three (70%) primary school teachers say that children’s classroom behaviour has worsened post-Covid, according to a poll commissioned by online subject resource Kapow Primary.

The survey, of 504 primary and early years teachers in schools in England, found 84% agree that primary children’s attention span is “shorter than ever” post-Covid, while 69% say that they have seen an increase in inattention and daydreaming since their young pupils returned to school after the pandemic.

One in five teachers report that they spend less than 10 minutes on average on any single activity to maintain their children’s attention, the survey found.

The majority of teachers say pupils are more likely to move around the room post-Covid (57%), are quicker to complain about being bored (57%), and are more likely to annoy and provoke others in the classroom (55%).

More than four in five (85%) teachers agree that the “ever-swiping nature of social media” has negatively affected pupils’ attention span.

One Year 5 and 6 teacher working at a Derbyshire primary school, who asked not to be named, said: “Behaviour in class is very different post-Covid. We had to teach the children through a screen during the pandemic, but taking the screen away now has had a massive impact.

“Daydreaming is a big issue for us, as is helping children re-learn some of their social skills. Little things like turn-taking got lost during Covid. We also have to do a lot more movement breaks to avoid the children from tuning out.”

Another teacher, working at an east London primary school, said: “The conduct of many children in assemblies has been particularly symptomatic. Some have lost the ability to sit as part of a large audience and focus on a message being shared with the whole school.”

Vicky Cottrill-Gray, education content director at Kapow Primary, said: “Children lost so much in-school time during the pandemic. When they went back, they brought new behavioural challenges with them that teachers are still having to deal with.”

Tiffnie Harris, primary and data specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The findings of this survey chime with what we are hearing from school leaders.

“It appears that behaviour has become more challenging among some pupils and that this is caused by a number of factors. There seems to be a long-term impact of the disruption of the pandemic to normal routines and expectations.

“On top of this is the rising incidence of mental health and wellbeing problems among children which is exacerbated by the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on families and the pressures created by social media.”

She added: “The Government must also do much more to understand the problems around behaviour and provide more investment and support to schools and families.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our approach to tackling behaviour in schools has been to support schools to develop a behaviour culture that works for them, their pupils, and their communities.

“We have updated our Behaviour in Schools guidance to provide clear advice on how to create and maintain high standards and our £10 million Behaviour Hubs programme is supporting up to 700 schools to improve behaviour.”

The survey of primary school and early years teachers was carried out between April and May this year by Gerard Kelly & Partners.

