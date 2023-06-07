Minister insists Government trusts Covid inquiry chairwoman despite legal action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Minister insists Government trusts Covid inquiry chairwoman despite legal action

By Press Association
The Health Secretary said Covid inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett came from the UK’s ‘world-leading judiciary’ (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
The Health Secretary said Covid inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett came from the UK’s ‘world-leading judiciary’ (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

A Cabinet minister has insisted the Government trusts the UK Covid-19 Inquiry chairwoman despite issuing a legal challenge to the retired senior judge’s request for information.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said Baroness Hallett was a product of the UK’s “world-leading” judiciary.

But he said it was “right” that the ministers “test a legal aspect” when it came to the submission of WhatsApp messages relating to Government decision-making during the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office has started the process of a judicial review of Lady Hallett’s request for former prime minister Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks.

Mr Barclay, asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak trusted the inquiry chairwoman, said: “Yes, I do.

“I think we are extremely fortunate in this country with the quality of the judiciary and in particular in this case, so that is not in question at all.

“I think there is huge support for the inquiry, that is why the Government has set it up. For those who lost loved ones in particular, the inquiry is hugely important and the Government stands ready to fully comply with that inquiry.”

The decision to challenge the inquiry in the High Court is seen as highly unusual and even a minister has raised doubts that the Government will win the contest, which could be heard before the end of the month.

Mr Barclay defended the legal action, arguing that it was right to seek court instruction on the submission of WhatsApp messages as it was a “new area” in terms of the way Government business is carried out.

He said it would be judges rather than politicians making the ruling on whether the chairwoman should see Mr Johnson’s unredacted correspondence.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he would ‘comply’ with requests from the Covid inquiry (James Manning/PA)

“The court will decide where the boundaries are, so that won’t be a decision taken by the Government,” he told Today.

“Wherever those boundaries are then set by the courts, then the Government will of course comply. And that is what the Cabinet Office is clarifying.”

The Cabinet Office says some of the information requested by the inquiry does not relate to the pandemic and is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

Mr Barclay told Sky News there were “issues in terms of people’s privacy and their wider rights in terms of what messages may be sent” to the national inquiry.

At a preliminary inquiry hearing on Tuesday, Lady Hallett questioned why the Cabinet Office would want to redact information that Mr Johnson has confirmed he is happy to submit.

She has given the department until the end of the week to clarify whether it would seek to redact information in Mr Johnson’s notebooks, his diaries and the WhatsApp messages on his locked mobile, containing messages dating from before May 2021, if they were obtainable before the judicial review is heard.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has submitted his WhatsApp messages in an unredacted format, Tuesday’s central London hearing heard.

Mr Barclay, asked on LBC whether he will be doing the same, said he would “comply with whatever the inquiry requests” but that he would await direction from the courts regarding WhatsApp messages.

The first public evidence session of the inquiry is due to start on Tuesday, with witnesses being called to give testimony about Module 1 of the investigation which relates to the UK’s pandemic preparedness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]