Deposit return could pose ‘distinct risk of civil unrest’, warns brewery boss

Scotland’s proposed deposit return scheme (DRS) could spark “civil unrest”, an opponent of the initiative has told the First Minister.

Dougal Sharp, the founder of Edinburgh brewery Innis and Gunn, insisted this is a “distinct risk” if Scots are faced with lengthy waits to return empty cans and bottles at so-called reverse vending machines (RVMs).

He raised his concerns in a letter to Humza Yousaf at a time when the Scottish Government is considering if it can press ahead with the scheme, which would be the first of its kind in the UK.

Lorna Slater, the minister responsible for the initiative, has already conceded to MSPs the scheme passed by Holyrood cannot go ahead as planned, claiming it has been “shot down by Westminster” after the UK Government refused to allow glass bottles to be included.

Ms Slater added that she and Mr Yousaf are meeting industry leaders on Wednesday to help “decide whether it is feasible for us to go forward” with DRS, which is currently scheduled to launch in March 2024.

In a letter to the First Minister, Mr Sharp made clear his opposition to the scheme, claiming that by the time producers and retailers pass on their additional costs to consumers, DRS could add “up to £40 a week” on to shopping bills.

The impact of this will be to “force some households into food poverty”, Mr Sharp claimed, telling Mr Yousaf: “I understand this cannot be the intention, however it will be the result.”

He went on to raise concerns that insufficient reverse vending machines are being installed, claiming this could see lengthy queues build up at peak times.

Mr Sharp suggested as many as 10 such machines could be needed outside supermarkets to cope with demand, but “from what I hear there are nowhere near this number of RVMs being installed”.

The machines will be able to return the deposit paid on drinks cans and bottles when the empty containers are returned for recycling.

Mr Sharp said: “Imagine the scenarios where a shopper arrives at a store intending to reclaim the deposit element (20p) on their bottles and cans, to be met by a three-hour queue.

“Unable to get their money back out of the system, what do they do? There is a distinct risk of civil unrest.”

He urged Mr Yousaf to “stop any fighting with Westminster and align with their DRS consultation”, as the UK Government looks to bring in a scheme for England in 2025.

He also suggested the Scottish Government should in the meantime introduce a smaller 4p or 5p charge on all products sold in recyclable containers – including tinned food, bottled sauces and cosmetics sold in jars and bottles.

First Minister Humza Yousaf is meeting businesses to discuss the future of DRS (Jane Barlow/PA)

This would be similar to the levy introduced on plastic bags to cut down on waste, with Mr Sharp arguing the money raised could be invested to improve recycling facilities across Scotland.He told the First Minister: “Use the existing carrier bag charge legislation to add 4p or 5p per item at the tills for all bottles, cans, jars, including all of the times not currently in the scope.

“Using the billions that this will generate, invest in an ambitious kerbside recycling initiative. Put recycling bins across our towns and cities, on every street corner, in the car parks of our wonderful countryside beauty spots. Everywhere that people go, put some recycling points.”

Kat Jones, director of the countryside charity APRS, which has led the campaign for the introduction of DRS, hit back and said: “Misinformation and misunderstandings have been rife about this system, but this truly takes the biscuit.

“Deposit schemes run all over the world and none charge ‘a levy’ at the till: the point of a deposit is it costs the public nothing if they return their cans and bottles.

“Nor do they lead to the kind of unsubstantiated cost increases suggested here.

“Relying on a few more bins will never solve the problem. At best that would mean more landfill, which will never be a substitute for efficient reuse of materials.

“APRS have been campaigning on the issue of litter for nearly a century and we now need to tackle it at source.”