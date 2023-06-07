Universities will not get extra funding for asylum seeker places, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Universities will not get extra funding for asylum seeker places, says minister

By Press Association
The change was forced by a judicial review (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish universities will not receive extra funding despite asylum seekers becoming eligible for free tuition due to the small numbers of students involved, a minister has said.

The Scottish Government was forced to shift its stance after it was challenged by 20-year-old Iraqi-born Ola Jasim at the Court of Session.

Ms Jasim, who has lived in Scotland for nine years, was ineligible for free tuition fees because she did not have settled status within the UK.

The Court of Session, however, found the regulations to be unlawful.

Speaking before the Education, Children and Young People Committee at Holyrood, further and higher education minister Graeme Dey said the number of students expected is so small – between 36 and 76, according to Scottish Government projections – extra cash is not needed.

Graeme Dey
Graeme Dey appeared before the committee on Wednesday (Scottish Government/PA)

Under questioning from Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy about further funding, he said: “Given the numbers, no not at this stage.”

Asked if that could change if the number of applicants increases, Mr Dey said: “It’s impossible to answer that, but we’re always reviewing how we provide support and there are ongoing processes that will follow from this, so of course we will continue to look at it.

“Clearly if there was a very substantial increase, then that would have to be taken on board.”

Asked by the Labour MSP what would constitute a “substantial increase”, Mr Dey said he did not want to be “pinned down on a number”, adding: “I think we can all work out what a substantial increase, ballpark, would look like.”

Universities have long struggled under the current funding model, with many relying on the increased fees of international students.

