Holyrood to trial social media monitoring tool to spot threats to MSPs

Holyrood bosses are to trial a new scheme that aims to give MSPs early warning of threats to their safety.

The initiative comes after the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) carried out a review of security provisions for MSPs and their staff in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess MP, who was stabbed during a constituency surgery in 2021.

The year-long trial of a new social media monitoring service is due to start at Holyrood on June 12.

The security review came following the murder of MP Sir David Amess in 2021 (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

It will see searches carried out for threatening and abusive language on social media platforms, with the aim being to give early notice to MSPs of any potential online threats to them, allowing Police Scotland and others to provide advice and support.

Six MSPs have signed up to take part in the trial, with Parliament bosses hoping to increase this to a maximum of 20 by September 11.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “The SPCB is acutely aware of the rising level of online abuse and intimidation towards elected representatives.

“This pilot service will help us to escalate potentially criminal matters to Police Scotland.

“It will also highlight other in-house sources of support to help MSPs and their staff stay safe online.”