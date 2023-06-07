Holyrood to trial social media monitoring tool to spot threats to MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood to trial social media monitoring tool to spot threats to MSPs

By Press Association
The trial of a new security service for MSPs gets under way at Holyrood next week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Holyrood bosses are to trial a new scheme that aims to give MSPs early warning of threats to their safety.

The initiative comes after the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) carried out a review of security provisions for MSPs and their staff in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess MP, who was stabbed during a constituency surgery in 2021.

The year-long trial of a new social media monitoring service is due to start at Holyrood on June 12.

The security review came following the murder of MP Sir David Amess in 2021 (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

It will see searches carried out for threatening and abusive language on social media platforms, with the aim being to give early notice to MSPs of any potential online threats to them, allowing Police Scotland and others to provide advice and support.

Six MSPs have signed up to take part in the trial, with Parliament bosses hoping to increase this to a maximum of 20 by September 11.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “The SPCB is acutely aware of the rising level of online abuse and intimidation towards elected representatives.

“This pilot service will help us to escalate potentially criminal matters to Police Scotland.

“It will also highlight other in-house sources of support to help MSPs and their staff stay safe online.”

