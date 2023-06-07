Labour on track for landslide victory at next election, megapoll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Labour on track for landslide victory at next election, megapoll suggests

By Press Association
Polling station (Liam McBurney/PA)
Polling station (Liam McBurney/PA)

Labour is on course for a landslide victory at the next general election but its margins are falling across the country, according to the first megapoll under new constituency boundaries to be introduced later this year.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party could win 470 seats compared with 129 for the Conservatives, the internationalist Best for Britain campaign group said.

The analysis is based on a survey by pollster Focaldata, which asked 10,140 people in Great Britain between April 20 and May 9 which party they would vote for if a general election were held tomorrow.

The findings are likely to pile pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, although he could take some comfort from predictions that Labour’s majority could be at risk across the country.

Labour’s vote share would be at about 35%, 12 percentage points ahead of the Tories, the modelling showed.

But that is lower than last autumn when polling gave Labour a 42% share.

Best for Britain chief executive Naomi Smith told a press briefing in Westminster: “Labour’s lead does look healthy but their margins are falling everywhere.”

She said Mr Sunak appears to have won back some of the Tory voters disaffected by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget last year.

Luke Tryl, UK director at the More in Common group, said: “You’re in a situation where people at the moment are going to Labour by default, not because they love the Labour Party.

“If things start to get a bit better, and people aren’t convinced by that positive offer from the Labour Party, I think things become more challenging.”

In focus groups, people used the word “broken” to describe Britain and said they were “exhausted”, Mr Tryl said.

“The party that will win the next election is the one that can convince people, or best convince people, that it’s OK to turn on the six o’clock news and not be worried.”

Ms Smith warned that the public “can’t assume that there’s going to be this landslide”.

“What we’re seeing in our data is that it is up for grabs. Lots of factors could come together to mean that there isn’t necessarily going to be a change of government.”

But even in a worst-case scenario for Labour, it would still be the biggest party in a hung Parliament, according to the analysis.

Modelling suggests Labour could get 316 seats and the Tories 286 in a scenario where right-wing party Reform UK stands aside for the Conservatives in marginal seats – as Ukip and the Brexit Party have done previously – and undecided voters break for the Tories.

