‘Ruthless’ overhaul of skills system recommended following review

By Press Association
James Withers carried out a seven-month review of the skills landscape (Alamy/PA)
Major changes are needed in the delivery of skills training in Scotland with a “ruthless” focus on those who use the system, an independent review has recommended.

James Withers, former chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, has concluded his seven-month review of the skills landscape and suggested 15 structural and operational reforms.

One of these is for a new, single funding body which brings together functions from the Scottish Funding Council and Skills Development Scotland.

Responsibility for national skills planning should be shifted from these bodies to the Scottish Government directly, he recommended.

Mr Withers also said the body which replaces the Scottish Qualifications Authority must have a clear remit to oversee all publicly funded post-school qualifications.

In the foreword to his report, Mr Withers made the case for a major transformation in the skills landscape.

He said: “Our choice is either to presume that what has gone before will continue to serve us or, as I advocate in this report, to invest now in reshaping the critical, national infrastructure that is our learning system so that it can equip our population with the skills and knowledge needed to fuel transformation.

“The lack of consensus in the system means that change will not be easy. It may be uncomfortable for many people.

Graeme Dey
Graeme Dey said the Government will now consider the findings of the review (PA)

“My strong advice to ministers is not to shape change based on the views of those with current delivery responsibilities. Instead, this change requires a ruthless focus on the users of the system; the people of Scotland for whom world-class lifelong learning can be the catalyst to unlock their potential and shape Scotland’s economy and communities.”

Further education minister Graeme Dey thanked Mr Withers for his review and said the Government will consider his findings.

He said: “It is encouraging to see the good work of public sector partners acknowledged in the report, however it also sets out a clear case for extensive change so that we have a lifelong education and skills system in place which serves the needs of learners, employers and our future economy.

“I am supportive of the broad direction of travel James Withers identifies but will take a little time to consider fully the detail of the recommendations and the practicalities of implementing them.”

