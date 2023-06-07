MP calls for cycle helmets to be mandatory amid constituent’s campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP calls for cycle helmets to be mandatory amid constituent's campaign

By Press Association
Conservative MP Mark Pawsey has called for the mandatory wearing of cycle helmets (Tim Ireland/PA)
Conservative MP Mark Pawsey has called for the mandatory wearing of cycle helmets (Tim Ireland/PA)

A Conservative MP has called for the mandatory wearing of cycle helmets on public highways following a campaign spearheaded by his constituent.

Mark Pawsey, MP for Rugby, told the Commons how the then teenage Oliver Dibsdale sustained a serious brain injury after falling from his bike without a helmet in 2015.

Mr Pawsey said Oliver was told by his doctor “that had he been wearing a helmet he may still have sustained an injury, but that it would have been far less severe”.

He added: “He bitterly regrets his decision on that particular occasion to ride without a helmet.

“He has spoken to me in a very moving way about the impact that his injuries have on his family, the guilt that he feels for the amount of time they have had to spend caring for him and he very much wants to help other families avoid this fate and this Bill will achieve this aim.”

Mr Pawsey went on: “Oliver makes the point that it will be far easier for parents to insist that their children wear a helmet if it becomes a legal requirement … He finds it extremely frustrating whenever he sees cyclists on the road without helmets because from his personal experience he knows all too well the risk that they are taking.”

Addressing arguments that such legislation would be difficult to enforce, he said: “While it would certainly create an additional burden on the police, it doesn’t strike me as being particularly difficult to enforce in comparison with other offences.”

He added: “If mandatory safety measures are acceptable for car drivers they should surely be acceptable for cyclists. Now we know that cyclists are the most vulnerable road users.”

His Road Safety (Cycle Helmets) Bill was listed for a second reading on Friday November 24, but is unlikely to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.

