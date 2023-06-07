Rishi Sunak marks US military ties by laying wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak marks US military ties by laying wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during his visit to Washington DC (Kevin Lamarque/PA)
Rishi Sunak has laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in recognition of the military ties between the UK and US.

On a clear, bright morning – the day after the 79th anniversary of D-Day – the Prime Minister was accompanied by Major General Trevor J Bredenkamp, commander of the Washington military district, UK defence attache Rear Admiral Tim Woods and ambassador Dame Karen Pierce.

A 19-gun salute started at 8.55am and echoed around the sprawling grounds in Virginia, competing with the constant drone of jets taking off from nearby Ronald Reagan Airport.

The national anthems of both US and UK were played by a military band.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak arrives at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (Niall Carson/PA)

Dozens of personnel from the US army, navy, marines, air force and coastguard, dressed in ceremonial uniforms, formed a guard of honour.

A Union Flag was carried by the party accompanying the Prime Minister as he made his way to the monument.

Flags of the military service branches and US states hung limply in the still air.

After the wreath ceremony, Mr Sunak visited the memorial amphitheatre at the cemetery.

Some 400,000 people are buried at the cemetery near Washington DC.

The handwritten message on Mr Sunak’s wreath said: “In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in order that we might live free. We will remember them.”

