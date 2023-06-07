Insurance industry bosses push back at perceptions of ‘profiteering’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insurance industry bosses push back at perceptions of ‘profiteering’

By Press Association
Insurance industry representatives have pushed back at perceptions that firms are ‘profiteering’ during the cost-of-living crisis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Insurance industry representatives have pushed back at perceptions that firms are "profiteering" during the cost-of-living crisis.

Insurance industry representatives have pushed back at perceptions that firms are “profiteering” during the cost-of-living crisis.

Bosses appeared before MPs sitting on the Treasury Committee to answer questions about rising premiums.

Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle put it to the insurance industry representatives: “There’s a perception out there that insurers are profiteering with the cost of their policies in what’s a very, very difficult time for many, many people, is that perception correct?”

Cristina Nestares, chief executive of Admiral UK told the hearing: “Our internal estimates are more or less estimating that the cost of claims has increased by about 20 to 30%, when you look back at the past three years.

“And then what happens sometimes is that when you sell insurance you sell insurance today to somebody for a 12-month policy.

“But actually, the average of when you pay the claim could be two years.

“First, because the accident can happen in the next 12 months, secondly because when the claim is paid depends on the complexity, if it’s a damage claim, windscreen or maybe if it’s a large bodily injury claim. So on average, it could take two years.”

She said two years’ of inflation “is what you actually need to apply to every policy. Actually you see that we’re not profiteering.”

Doug Brown, chief executive, UK and Ireland Life, Aviva said: “We’ve had increased inflation, which increases the claims, I think we’ve talked about the impact that has on premiums.

“We’ve recently released our first quarter trading results and we have something called a combined operating ratio (a measure of profitability) that we report on.

“That ratio is the same as it was in terms of what we were trying to provide last year … it’s not improving as a result of increasing premiums.”

Charlotte Clark, director of regulation at the Association of British Insurers (ABI) highlighted “significant cost pressures” including costs related to cars.

Dame Angela said she had heard from older people on low fixed incomes whose insurance costs have “soared, massively”.

She also said there is “a perception definitely out there that people have that your customers have, that if people are in flats they are charged a sort of ‘Grenfell premium’ whether they’ve got cladding issues or not.”

Ms Nestares highlighted recent ABI data, indicating that household insurance prices have increased by 6%.

She said: “Now this is only, of course, part of the story because some people, individual cases have bigger increases and that depends on the different circumstances.”

