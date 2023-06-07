Average prison sentences for crimes including rape increasing – Constance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average prison sentences for crimes including rape increasing – Constance

By Press Association
Angela Constance said almost all convictions for rape resulted in a custodial sentence (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Average prison sentences for convictions including rape are increasing, the Justice Secretary has said, in response to concerns about leniency in sentencing for young people.

Angela Constance said that average sentence for rape is six years and eight months.

Discussing sentencing guidelines in Holyrood on Wednesday, she said judges had the power to impose sentences which are longer than the offender’s natural life.

It follows concern over the sentencing of Rhys Bennett for the rape and murder of Jill Barclay in Aberdeen.

The mother of two was attacked as she walked home.

Rhys Bennett court case
Jill Barclay was killed as she walked home in Aberdeen (Police Scotland/PA)

Bennett was jailed for 24 years for what the judge called “wicked and medieval” crimes.

Conservative MSP Alexander Stewart raised the case in the Scottish Parliament, saying the murderer’s sentence was reduced from 29 years due to him being aged under 25.

Ms Constance said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the brutal murder of Ms Barclay.”

She added: “Since the early 2000s, punishment parts of a prisoner’s sentence can exceed their natural life, where a judge decides that is appropriate.

“I would contend, Mr Stewart, that it is an appropriate decision for a judge and not a politician.”

The Justice Secretary was also asked about the number of custodial sentences for those convicted of rape.

Since 2018, there have been 327 people convicted of rape, with 322 receiving a custodial sentence, she said.

Ms Constance added: “Members might be interested to know that the average sentence for rape is six years, eight months.

“And that prison sentences have, on average across all offences, increased by 14%.”

