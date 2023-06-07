Sunak will ‘take responsibility’ if he fails to meet inflation target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak will ‘take responsibility’ if he fails to meet inflation target

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during his visit to Washington DC in the US (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said he would take personal responsibility if he failed to meet his target of halving inflation.

The Prime Minister promised to halve inflation by the end of this year, targeting Consumer Prices Index (CPI) at around 5.4%, but food prices have remained stubbornly high.

Mr Sunak told Channel 4 the target would be “hard to meet” but “I wanted to be ambitious”.

Speaking to the broadcaster in Washington, he said: “Of course I take responsibility – I’m the Prime Minister, it’s my job to deliver for people.

“The reason inflation is the number one priority is because inflation is the thing that is causing families the most hardship at the moment. It is eating into their pay packet, it’s harming the cost of living and that’s why I set it out as my first priority.

“I’m pleased that inflation is now starting to fall, but we can’t be complacent. When I set out that pledge at the beginning of the year, many people said to me it wasn’t ambitious enough, but I knew it was actually going to be hard to meet and I wanted to be ambitious for our country.

“It’s going to be ambitious for our country and to make a difference to people’s lives. We can’t be complacent and that’s why the Government has to keep at it. We have to be disciplined with public spending, with borrowing and keep bringing inflation down and that’s what we will do.”

The Office for National Statistics said CPI inflation fell to its lowest level for more than a year in April, at 8.7%, down from 10.1% in March, as energy prices stabilised after sky-high rises a year ago.

But it was higher than forecast by economists, who had pencilled in a drop to 8.2% in April.

Mr Sunak said his academic background – he has an MBA from Stanford in California – influenced his approach.

He told ITV: “I have an MBA that meant that I approached business in a particular way.

“And I actually think people will appreciate having someone with business experience, who can bring that experience into government. Actually, like I demonstrated as chancellor, my ability to manage the economy in difficult times. I think people can trust that I’ll deliver on the things that I say.”

