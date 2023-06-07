Rishi Sunak says control of nation’s finances will help ease mortgage pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak says control of nation’s finances will help ease mortgage pressure

By Press Association
(Rebekah Downes/PA)
(Rebekah Downes/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said a “strong grip” on the nation’s finances would help bring mortgage rates down for households feeling the squeeze from rising costs.

The Prime Minister said his “number one priority” was to halve inflation and insisted that a responsible approach to the public finances would keep borrowing costs under control.

Mortgage costs have been rising as the Bank of England has hiked interest rates to get a grip on inflation.

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with political journalists travelling to Washington (Niall Carson/PA)

Fluctuating swap rates, which underpin fixed-rate mortgages, have also pushed borrowing costs up.

There was also a jump in mortgage rates last autumn as the markets reacted to Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.

Mr Sunak told reporters accompanying him on a trip to Washington: “The most important thing we can do is to halve inflation because that’s how we can bring interest rates down over time.

“So that’s why I have my five priorities. Number one priority is to halve inflation.”

He added that the Government must take a “responsible” approach, an apparent reference to the mini-budget chaos.

“What would be very damaging for people’s mortgages and interest rates is if the Government was irresponsible with the public finances, was borrowing more than was responsible and that put more upward pressure on interest rates. That is not the right thing to do.

“So a government with a strong grip of public finances that’s committed to driving down inflation is the best way to bring down mortgage rates over time.”

The millionaire Prime Minister was asked whether he had ever had a mortgage.

He said he had but “my mortgage is not the big focus, what we should focus on is how do we keep interest rates low for everyone in the country”.

