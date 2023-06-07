Scottish Government ‘reluctantly’ delays plans for peace institute, MSPs told

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Government plans to establish a peace institute have been delayed because of “difficult economic times”, MSPs have been told.

Constitution and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson was pressed on what progress had been made on developing such a centre.

The establishment of a peace institute had originally been promised by in 2021-22 programme for government, which set out that it would have a “focus on human rights” and would help to “develop further our understanding of conflict resolution and peace”.

Ministers had pledged to have the new body set up by the end of 2022, and while Mr Robertson stressed ministers remain “committed” to its creation, work towards it had been delayed.

He told MSPs that a report on the project had been published in June 2022, but added that since then “the financial situation facing Scotland and the Scottish Government has deteriorated and is the most challenging since devolution”.

The Constitution and External Affairs Secretary told MSPs: “In difficult economic times difficult decisions are required to be made, and ministers have reluctantly agreed to delay further work on the peace institute until later this parliamentary term.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said he was “surprised” the policy had been “dispensed with” given current global conflicts.

Mr Rennie said: “We’ve got war in Ukraine, we’ve got the conflict in Sudan, the conflict in Yemen.

“If Scotland is going to make a big impact on the world in resolving conflicts why doesn’t the Government prioritise this?”

Mr Robertson said it was still a “priority for the Government during this parliamentary term”, as he stressed again the “financial constraints the Scottish Government is working under”.

He insisted ministers were committed to “supporting peace and reconciliation efforts around the world”, as he said he was “confident” progress would be made before the next Holyrood elections in May 2026.