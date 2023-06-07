Scottish Government ‘reluctantly’ delays plans for peace institute, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Scottish Government ‘reluctantly’ delays plans for peace institute, MSPs told

By Press Association
Constitution and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said work on a planned peace institute had been delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Constitution and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said work on a planned peace institute had been delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Government plans to establish a peace institute have been delayed because of “difficult economic times”, MSPs have been told.

Constitution and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson was pressed on what progress had been made on developing such a centre.

The establishment of a peace institute had originally been promised by in 2021-22 programme for government, which set out that it would have a “focus on human rights” and would help to “develop further our understanding of conflict resolution and peace”.

Ministers had pledged to have the new body set up by the end of 2022, and while Mr Robertson stressed ministers remain “committed” to its creation, work towards it had been delayed.

He told MSPs that a report on the project had been published in June 2022, but added that since then “the financial situation facing Scotland and the Scottish Government has deteriorated and is the most challenging since devolution”.

The Constitution and External Affairs Secretary told MSPs: “In difficult economic times difficult decisions are required to be made, and ministers have reluctantly agreed to delay further work on the peace institute until later this parliamentary term.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said he was “surprised” the policy had been “dispensed with” given current global conflicts.

Mr Rennie said: “We’ve got war in Ukraine, we’ve got the conflict in Sudan, the conflict in Yemen.

“If Scotland is going to make a big impact on the world in resolving conflicts why doesn’t the Government prioritise this?”

Mr Robertson said it was still a “priority for the Government during this parliamentary term”, as he stressed again the “financial constraints the Scottish Government is working under”.

He insisted ministers were committed to “supporting peace and reconciliation efforts around the world”, as he said he was “confident” progress would be made before the next Holyrood elections in May 2026.

