Sunak keen to see more children playing chess ‘because it’s so good for you’ By Press Association June 7 2023, 11.37pm Share Sunak keen to see more children playing chess ‘because it’s so good for you’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/5820340/sunak-keen-to-see-more-children-playing-chess-because-its-so-good-for-you/ Copy Link Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D printed chess set during a visit to the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School during his visit to Washington DC in the US (Kevin Lamarque/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Rishi Sunak said he wants more children to play chess as he toured a US school where students 3D print their own sets. The Prime Minister visited the Friendship Tech Prep Academy in Washington, where he watched a drone being flown, planted jalapeno seeds and helped conduct a science experiment. But while inspecting the custom-made chess set, Mr Sunak spoke of his desire to get more British children playing the game. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a science experiment as he visits the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School during his visit to Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA) He said: “You know, I’m actually doing a little bit of work now on how we can get more people in the United Kingdom to play chess, because it’s so good for you. “It’s a great skill and it’s really good for helping you think and it’s a great hobby.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close