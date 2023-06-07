Almost half of NHS dentist patients have not visited for two years, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost half of NHS dentist patients have not visited for two years, figures show

By Press Association
Figures on dentist visits have been revealed by the Lib Dems (PA)
Almost half of patients registered with an NHS dentist have not attended in the past two years, figures show.

Data obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats in a freedom of information request to Public Health Scotland also shows 10% of those registered have not visited for more than a decade.

The Lib Dems say this shows Scottish Government ministers’ statements saying 95% of people are registered with a dentist are a “distortion”.

The figures include more than 2,200 patients who have not attended a dentist since the year 2000.

The data shows how many patients have not participated with their NHS dentist in certain lengths of time, with the figures being drawn from the end of January.

Some 46.9% had not participated within two years, with 23.7% not participating within five years.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said a new recovery plan is needed for NHS dentistry.

He said: “For years, SNP ministers and parliamentarians have been serving up the great dentistry distortion.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said a patient being registered with an NHS dentist ‘is not a measurement of accessibility’ (PA)

“These new figures show that simply being registered with a dentist is not a measurement of accessibility. In reality, a quarter of people registered – well over a million people – haven’t seen a dentist in the last five years.

“One in 10 registered with a dentist haven’t had a check-up or any treatment for more than a decade.

“It’s ridiculous that the First Minister’s spin even relies upon patients who haven’t been to a dentist since before the Bush administration or the Sydney Olympics. That is not a mark of success.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “It is factually the case that more than 95% of the population is registered with an NHS dentist – and it is also hugely encouraging.

“It should also be noted that the two-year period referred to includes the time when dentists were working under restrictions and appointments were limited.

“We use a range of official published statistics to understand the position in dentistry and they all show a significantly improving picture since the relaxation of infection prevention controls (IPC) on the sector in April 2022.

“Official statistics published last week by Public Health Scotland show a significant recovery in NHS dental service provision from April last year, with over 3.8 million courses of treatment completed in 2022/23, an increase of more than 40% compared with 2021/22, when IPC restrictions were in force.

“In February 2022 we replaced the basic examination with an enhanced examination, so comparisons between pre and post-pandemic statistics must be treated with caution.

“This was a deliberate choice, listening to the voices of dentists that they required more time with patients and consider the quality of dental care as much as the volume.”

