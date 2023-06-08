Retailers threaten legal action against Scottish Government over DRS delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retailers threaten legal action against Scottish Government over DRS delay

By Press Association
Many retailers have already invested in, and installed, reverse vending machines for a scheme that has been delayed until October 2025 (Alamy/PA)
Retailers are threatening legal action against the Scottish Government after being left “out of pocket” by the latest delay to the deposit return scheme – which will not now begin until October 2025 at the earliest.

Mo Razzaq of the Federation of Independent Retailers said it is now seeking legal advice on the issue of compensation.

It comes after circular economy minister Lorna Slater claimed the Scottish Government had “no option” but to delay the DRS again.

Scotland was to have been the first part of the UK to introduce a DRS, with it planned for March 2024, but the latest delay means it will now not happen until initiatives in the other parts of the UK are ready.

The UK Government wants a DRS across the four nations to be aligned, and had ruled the Scottish scheme could not include glass bottles – as Holyrood had originally planned – for that reason.

That decision saw Scottish ministers accuse their counterparts in Westminster of “sabotaging” the scheme north of the border, sparking another row between the two governments.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said it had been “yet another dark day for devolution”, claiming Holyrood had been “undermined by the actions of a Tory Westminster Government”.

Ms Slater said the decision to delay the Scottish DRS once again to tie in with the UK Government’s launch date was taken after the “overwhelming response from businesses” in Scotland was for it to “align with the UK”.

It is the fourth time the DRS in Scotland has been delayed, and Mr Razzaq said retailers want compensation, having already invested in reverse vending machines where shoppers can return empty containers to get their deposit money on drinks cans and bottles back.

As well as paying for the machines to be installed, he said retailers are now “trapped in contracts with reverse vending companies” which cost an average of almost £4,000 a year.

Lorna Slater said the ‘overwhelming response’ from businesses was the Scottish scheme should be delayed to tie in with the rest of the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Razzaq, who is also a Labour councillor, said: “We want compensated on this.

“We took on this because the Scottish Government told us this was a requirement for business. We did exactly what they asked for, and now we’re the ones out of pocket.”

He said the Federation of Independent Retailers is “seeking legal advice on this matter”, adding: “This wasn’t down to retailers not trying to make this work, it is down to the Scottish Government not working it properly and not planning this properly.”

Asked if his organisation is now considering suing the Scottish Government, he said: “Yes we are.

“We are working on the sums just now, we will need to look at the losses our members have suffered.”

Ms Slater accepted businesses have made “significant investment” to prepare for the DRS – but she insisted the sector had supported the decision to delay until the UK Government’s scheme is ready.

She told BBC Radio Scotland: “The scheme will go ahead. The input from business is they want it to go ahead in alignment with the UK, even knowing that means a delay to the scheme.

“We are listening to business and working towards that 2025 launch now.”

She insisted it was the UK Government who “made this scheme impossible to deliver on the original timescale”.

The minister added: “We have committed to doing what industry asks us to do, which is to align with the UK scheme, even though we don’t know what that looks like yet.”

However she said she is “very, very sceptical” about whether this will happen in time for October 2025, noting: “The UK haven’t even passed their regulations yet, we’re in mid-2023 now.”

She could not say what will happen to Circularity Scotland, the body set up to operate the DRS in Scotland, now it will not begin for more than two years.

The minister said: “Circularity Scotland is an industry body and industry wanted, that was the ask, that we align with the UK.

“So now industry have to decide how they are going to support Circularity Scotland.”

Humza Yousaf was asked about Circularity Scotland by journalists in Holyrood later on Thursday.

He said industry leaders had all agreed to take a “pragmatic approach” towards supporting Circularity Scotland in the months and years ahead.

