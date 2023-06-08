Tories raise £12m in three months thanks to boost from billionaire treasurer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tories raise £12m in three months thanks to boost from billionaire treasurer

By Press Association
UK political parties received more than £20 million in the first three months of 2023 (Hannah McKay/PA)
UK political parties received more than £20 million in the first three months of 2023 (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Conservative Party raised more than £12 million in donations in the first three months of the year, according to figures from the Electoral Commission.

Donations to the Tories published on Thursday far outstripped those to other parties, with Labour raising only £4.4 million and the Liberal Democrats £1.3 million.

In total, the Conservatives received £12.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, with public funding taking Labour and the Liberal Democrats’ totals to £5.9 million and £1.7 million respectively.

The total for the Tories was boosted by a £5 million donation from Mohamed Mansour, the party’s senior treasurer and a former minister in the government of Egyptian autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The party also received £2 million from Indian-born textiles tycoon Amit Lohia and another £2 million from party treasurer and businessman Graham Edwards.

Labour’s biggest donation was a £500,000 gift from Gary Lubner, former chief executive of the company that owns Autoglass.

Mr Lubner, whose grandparents fled to South Africa to escape Russian pogroms, is expected to donate £5 million to the party before the next election and told the Financial Times he had been impressed with Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to root out antisemitism from Labour.

Labour also received £2.3 million from its trade union backers, including £1.1 million from Unite and £359,168 from Unison.

In total, UK political parties received £20.9 million in donations and public funds in the first three months of 2023, compared to £12.8 million in the first three months of 2022.

Louise Edwards, of the Electoral Commission, said publishing the figures was vital to ensure transparency but called on the Government to do more to raise confidence in the system.

She said: “We publish details of these donations so that voters understand how political parties are funded.

“We know transparency of party and campaigner finance is important for people, but our research tells us that only 24% of people believe party funding is transparent.

“It’s clear that publishing this information is not enough. We continue to recommend to the UK Government that it reforms the system, to help protect parties from those who seek to evade the law, and give voters more confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]