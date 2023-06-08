Ministers ‘using our time well’ Mordaunt says amid ‘thin’ Commons agenda claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers ‘using our time well’ Mordaunt says amid ‘thin’ Commons agenda claims

By Press Association
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said ministers were “using their time well”, after being challenged in the Commons (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said ministers were “using their time well”, after being challenged in the Commons (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has insisted Government ministers are “using our time well” as Opposition MPs criticised the short sittings in the chamber.

Labour criticised the “thin” Commons agenda after the House sat for less than three hours on Tuesday, while the SNP claimed the Government “couldn’t table enough legislation”.

It comes as peers debated the Illegal Migration Bill through the night into Thursday morning in the House of Lords.

The proceedings of the upper chamber, which started at 3pm on Wednesday were eventually adjourned shortly before dawn at 4.16am.

Labour’s Chris Bryant (Rhondda) tweeted: “Parliament is dead. The government has no legislative agenda. It has run out of steam.”

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire told the Commons: “It was incredibly frustrating to see this worn-out Tory government shut up shop and clear out of here before 2pm on Tuesday.

“The House has regularly risen early for months because of thin Government business, at least down this end (the Commons), never mind up that end (the House of Lords), where they seem to be clogged up.

“How are Tory ministers spending their time? Because they are clearly not delivering in their departments.”

She added: “They ought to be using this precious time that they have in this House to pass laws that are actually going to make people’s lives better.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire asked how ministers are spending their time (House of Commons/PA)

“They have the power. Why aren’t they using it? Have they just given up? Why didn’t the Leader use Tuesday to bring forward the much-needed transport or schools Bills?”

Responding Ms Mordaunt said ministers “are delivering, and we are using our time well”.

She said: “I do take issue with her assertions that in every department we are not using our time well and we are not delivering for the public.

“On legislation, this week we have passed the British Nationality Bill and next week we will be debating the EU Retained Law Bill and the Procurement Bill.

“We have introduced 40 Bills so far, including, of course, legislation to tackle illegal migration. I think we should all thank their cocoa-fuelled lordships for sitting very late last night to get that Bill to make progress.

“But outside this chamber too we are delivering, and we are using our time well.”

She said the Government was making progress on reducing small boat crossings in the Channel and recruiting more primary care staff and teachers, accusing Labour of being “blockers” and “a load of old bollards”.

SNP Chris Stephens MP (Glasgow South West) added: “The House rose less than three hours after proceedings commenced because the Government couldn’t table enough legislation and yet there are dozens of Private Members’ Bills scheduled for debate on 24 November.”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “We have introduced 40 Bills in this session, we’re continuing to make progress, but we have also made time … for Private Members’ Bills and we have supported and backed many of them passing through this House.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]