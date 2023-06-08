NHS workers reported staffing issues 18,800 times in five years, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS workers reported staffing issues 18,800 times in five years, figures show

By Press Association
The figures show staff in 12 of the country’s 14 health boards reported 18,840 instances of short staffing in the past five years (PA)
Workers in the NHS have reported staffing issues to bosses almost 19,000 times in the past five years, new figures show.

Statistics seen by the Scottish Liberal Democrats after a freedom of information request show workers in 12 of the country’s 14 health boards reported 18,840 instances of short staffing through the Datix system.

It is not clear if multiple members of staff can file a report for the same instance.

The exact figure is likely to be higher as NHS Highland and NHS Forth Valley did not provide the data.

Reports appeared to peak in most boards as a result of the pandemic, with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – the largest in the country – jumping from 608 reports in 2020-21 to 2,428 in 2021-22, while NHS Lothian went from 297 to 779.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said issues with NHS staffing were ‘exploding long before anyone had heard of Covid-19’ (PA)

The issue was raised by Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, when he challenged Humza Yousaf not to blame the figures on the pandemic.

“I wonder if the First Minister realises just how angry he makes NHS workers when he blames that crisis on the pandemic?” he said.

“It was exploding long before anyone had heard of Covid-19.

“Can I ask the First Minister, aren’t the royal colleges correct in their belief that irrespective of the pandemic, neglect by Scottish ministers has left this health service in a terrible state?”

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said the pandemic was the ‘biggest shock’ the NHS has ever faced (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Yousaf said he does not agree with the Lib Dem leader.

“There’s no doubt that there are vacancies within the NHS, but if I look at the SNP in Government, we have around 29,100 whole-time equivalents more working in the NHS that when we first took office,” the First Minister added.

“Of course there were challenges pre-pandemic, but he cannot ignore the pandemic, which has been the biggest shock the NHS has faced in its nearly 75-year existence.

“There’s no doubt at all that when we had multiple waves of the pandemic, that was affecting the NHS in terms of the number of people who were having to go to hospital due to Covid or with Covid, but also of course affected staff, who would have to isolate at home or stay at home because they were themselves infected with Covid.

“So we’ll continue to focus on ensuring that we don’t just have high levels of staffing… in the NHS, we’ll also ensure they continue to be the best paid anywhere in the UK.”

