Ferry compensation ‘not off the table’, says Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ferry compensation ‘not off the table’, says Humza Yousaf

By Katrine Bussey
Ferries will not serve Lochboisdale on South Uist for the rest of June (Alamy/PA)
Ferries will not serve Lochboisdale on South Uist for the rest of June (Alamy/PA)

Compensation payments to islanders on South Uist enduring ferry cancellations are “not off the table”, Humza Yousaf has said.

The First Minister told MSPs he will “keep an open mind” on making payments, as Conservative leader Douglas Ross insisted there is an “urgent and critical” need for help.

Mr Ross raised the backlash after a a large number of people on South Uist turned out to a protest after CalMac bosses cancelled sailings to the island for the remainder of June.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Ross said: “The SNP failures risk driving people away from island communities.

“Does the First Minister recognise it is not only businesses that need compensation, but everyone who has had their lives turned upside down by these cancellations?

“The failure of Humza Yousaf’s party to build a working ferry network is causing chaos.

“The SNP’s failure to deliver a working ferry network is ruining lives, damaging businesses, costing jobs and driving islanders to despair.

“Why shouldn’t everyone affected be compensated for the SNP’s mistakes?”

READ MORE: ‘Forgotten, abandoned and ignored’

Mr Yousaf said ministers are aware of the “degree of disruption that has taken place to the community” following the cancellation of the Lochboisdale route.

“We will look at what we can do to support business,” the SNP leader added.

While he said compensation had been considered in the past, the First Minister said payments had not been made because penalties paid by CalMac for disruption are currently used to try to boost the “resilience” of the ferry network.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf said he will ‘keep an open mind’ about compensation for islanders (PA)

Some of the £9 million spent chartering the MV Alfred as a relief vessel came from these “performance deductions”, Mr Yousaf said.

But regarding compensation, he added: “I will continue to listen to the calls for how we can support business.

“It is not off the table because we know the community in South Uist do often get affected when there is ferry disruption.

“I will continue to keep an open mind on that question.”

While Mr Yousaf insisted he is happy to “re-examine the issue”, he stressed later that “any such scheme would need to be carefully considered because it would then require a very stark choice to be made about those funding priorities”.

CalMac’s ageing fleet of ferries have seen services impacted by breakdowns, with this sometimes resulting in vessels being taken off one route to serve another.

Mr Yousaf said the system used by CalMac to determine which ferries are taken off to serve other communities has often impacted South Uist.

He confirmed this “route prioritisation matrix” will “absolutely be reviewed”.

Mr Yousaf said this means when there are those “unfortunate occasions where there is a breakdown of a ferry”, in future it will not always be South Uist that loses out.

His comments came as Mr Ross told him: “There are so many cases of so many businesses and so many individuals affected by this throughout our island communities and the blame lies squarely at the door of the SNP.”

The First Minister responded: “I completely understand the impact and affect this disruption is having on the community of South Uist.

“We will continue to engage with the communities of South Uist on where we can support businesses and livelihoods and will absolutely explore what more can be done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]