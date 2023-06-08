Heathrow boss regrets lack of ‘diggers’ over Boris Johnson’s constituency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heathrow boss regrets lack of ‘diggers’ over Boris Johnson’s constituency

By Press Association
Outgoing Heathrow airport boss John Holland-Kaye has expressed frustration there are no ‘diggers over my friend Boris Johnson’s constituency’ due to expansion delays (Alamy/PA)
Outgoing Heathrow airport boss John Holland-Kaye has expressed frustration there are no “diggers over my friend Boris Johnson’s constituency” due to expansion delays.

He insisted a third runway at the west London airport is vital for the UK to have a “thriving, healthy economy”.

Mr Johnson, who is the Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip near the airport, pledged in 2015 that he would lie in front of the bulldozers if expansion went ahead.

Heathrow is continuing to develop its plan to build a third runway, which has been delayed by legal challenges and the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at an event organised by the Aviation Club in central London, Mr Holland-Kaye said: “If I have a regret, it’s that were it not for Covid, we might have received our planning consent by now and be getting on with the diggers over my friend Boris Johnson’s constituency.

“Getting on and delivering the expanded Heathrow that will connect all of Britain to global growth.

“I’m going to leave that to my successor along with the great team that I am proud to have been a part of for the last 14 years.”

He went on: “For the future success of the UK, we need to have a third runway at Heathrow.

“You cannot have a thriving, healthy economy if you don’t have a successful hub airport here in the UK, and it’s got to be bigger than Heathrow is today.

“What we should be thinking about is the value to consumers.

“The best way to deliver value for consumers is by having more competition and choice at Heathrow between airlines.

“The only way to do that is to have more capacity.”

Asked if he was concerned that a series of strikes by Heathrow security guards this summer in a row over pay would cause disruption, Mr Holland-Kaye replied: “We’ve had 18 days of strikes in the last six weeks and no-one would have noticed.”

He went on: “We have the resources to be able to keep the airport going, and we’ll be able to announce in the next week or so how we are going to be doing that, and you may see me working in security.”

Mr Holland-Kaye urged trade union Unite, which announced the strikes, to put the airport’s latest proposal to a vote of its members as “we know that most of our colleagues would accept the offer that we have on the table”.

On Wednesday, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said security staff at Heathrow “can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports”.

Mr Holland-Kaye announced in February he would leave his role this year.

His successor has not been appointed.

