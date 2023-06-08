Labour pledges to revamp Ofsted grading system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Labour pledges to revamp Ofsted grading system

By Press Association
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Labour would change Ofsted ‘for the better’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Labour would change Ofsted ‘for the better’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour’s shadow education secretary has said the party will revamp the current Ofsted grading system following the death of a headteacher earlier this year.

Bridget Phillipson said the party would end the system of “one or two-word” school ratings such as “outstanding” and “inadequate”, instead grading schools in a wider range of areas.

The comments came after headteacher Ruth Perry, of Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, took her own life in January when an Ofsted report downgraded her school from the highest rating to the lowest.

There has been heavy criticism of the schools watchdog and its system from education unions and Ms Perry’s family following her death.

Speaking at the Times Education Summit in London on Thursday, Ms Phillipson said: “Labour believes in inspection precisely because we are a party of high and rising standards in our schools, but if our current inspection system is letting them down then Labour’s view is simple – it needs to better.

“That is why Labour will change Ofsted for the better. An end to the one or two-word summary judgment, a richer scorecard showing where things are right, as well as where things need to be better, and an annual inspection of safeguarding issues.

“There are schools that went a decade without any inspection under the Conservatives, and I have two words for that: requires improvement.”

Headteacher Ruth Perry
Headteacher Ruth Perry died in January while waiting for an Ofsted report (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Times Education Commission, set up in June last year, aimed to examine Britain’s education system from early years through to lifelong learning, and consider its future in one of the broadest inquiries ever held in Britain.

Several other notable political figures spoke or formed part of panels at the annual summit, including minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education Robert Halfon and former Conservative Party leader Lord William Hague.

The commission made 12 key recommendations for education, one of which called for a reformed Ofsted and new “school report card” with a wider range of metrics.

Rachel Sylvester, chair of the commission, said a broader report card would be “far more rigorous” and that she was surprised at the level of “antipathy” she had encountered towards Ofsted.

She added: “There’s been a lot of rhetorical support … But I think now that we need action.”

Political biographer Sir Anthony Seldon said Ofsted was “ripe for reform”, and that the Government had not listened to “the cacophony of sound” on the issue.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a ‘maths to 18’ policy earlier this year (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Ms Phillipson later said maths and English were vital to the party’s education policies, before declaring that Labour was “the party of education”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a “maths to 18″ policy earlier this year, which aims to ensure all pupils in England study some form of the subject up to that age.

Focusing on apprenticeships in his speech, Mr Halfon acknowledged there was a lot of work to be done in the area, before admitting: “For far too long, the acquisition of vocational and technical skills has been undermined.”

He said the Government’s aim was to have a quality apprenticeship attached to every occupation, and that apprenticeship funding would increase to £2.7 billion by 2025.

The commission’s recommendations were now in the “implementation phase”, according to Ms Sylvester, as both the Conservatives and Labour drew up their manifestoes for the next general election.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]