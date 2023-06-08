Johnson given findings of probe into whether he misled MPs over parties – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Johnson given findings of probe into whether he misled MPs over parties – report

By Press Association
Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Privileges Committee in March (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)


Boris Johnson has been given the findings of an investigation into whether he lied to Parliament over the partygate scandal, it has been reported.

The Privileges Committee has been conducting an inquiry into whether he misled MPs with his assurances over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson, who assured MPs while he was prime minister that “all guidance was followed completely in No 10”, could face suspension from the House of Commons or even a by-election if the committee finds him in contempt of Parliament.

The Times reported that the panel of MPs has sent Mr Johnson a draft of the report which will determine his political future.

He has two weeks to respond to the committee before it delivers its verdict to the Commons, which will then vote on whether to approve whatever sanction it recommends, according to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for the panel said: “The Committee is proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. Under that procedure, if the Committee decides to criticise Mr Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it has taken into account any further submissions from Mr Johnson.

“The Committee will then report to the House in the usual way, and it will be for the House – not the Committee – to decide on this matter.”

Downing Street partygate
Boris Johnson pictured at a lockdown-busting gathering in No 10 for the departure of a special adviser (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA)

The panel of MPs, chaired by Labour’s Harriet Harman but which has a Tory majority, can make a recommendation on any punishment but the ultimate decision will lie with the full House of Commons.

Sanctions could range from a simple apology to ordering that Mr Johnson be suspended from Parliament.

Any suspension of 10 sitting days or more could trigger a recall by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, putting his parliamentary career in jeopardy.

The panel’s deliberations have been slightly delayed after it was last month passed concerns from Cabinet Office officials that Mr Johnson may have also breached coronavirus lockdown rules with events in Chequers and Downing Street.

Entries in the former prime minister’s official diary, which came to light during a review by taxpayer-funded lawyers ahead of the Covid public inquiry, reportedly revealed visits by friends to Chequers during the pandemic and new allegations about his behaviour in Downing Street.

However, the Telegraph reported that the committee was understood not to have considered Mr Johnson’s notes which were also handed to police.

The paper cited senior Government sources as saying Tory MPs will be given a free vote on the recommended sanction for Mr Johnson, with a vote expected to be held on June 29.

Mr Johnson, who believes he is the victim of a stitch-up, endured more than three hours of questioning by the Privileges Committee in March.

