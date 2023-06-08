US looking to UK to lead the effort on AI regulation talks, Biden says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US looking to UK to lead the effort on AI regulation talks, Biden says

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House (Niall Carson/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House (Niall Carson/PA)

The US is looking to the UK to “lead the effort” on how artificial intelligence is regulated, Joe Biden said.

The US president expressed his confidence in Rishi Sunak in heading up international co-ordinated action to mitigate the risks of the emerging technology.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister at the White House, Mr Biden described the technological change AI could bring as “staggering”.

He said architects of AI are themselves “very concerned about it getting out of hand and we’ve got to make sure we’re all on the same page”.

US President Joe Biden during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in the East Room at the White House
US President Joe Biden during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room at the White House (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Biden added: “And we’re looking to Great Britain to lead that effort this fall in putting together a proposal, a group of nations to deal with, how do we deal with this.”

Mr Sunak has announced that the UK will host the first global summit on AI safety in the autumn, with Downing Street describing it as an opportunity for “like-minded countries” to come together on the issue.

Mr Biden highlighted AI’s “potential to do great damage if it’s not controlled” but also its “potential to cure cancer”.

He said: “It has enormous potential and we’re looking to Great Britain to help lead that effort, to figure out a way through this.

“So we’re in full, total co-operation. Because there’s no-one, no country we have greater faith in being able to negotiate this – not negotiate with individuals – negotiate our way through this, than the Prime Minister.”

Mr Sunak said he was “delighted” the US and other countries were working with “great haste” to address the issue.

Governments need to approach AI with the “same spirit of urgency” as they do climate change, he said.

“We come together at Cop to work multilaterally across multiple countries to bring down carbon emissions, to get funding to the countries that need it, to share research on how we can develop the green technologies of the future,” the Prime Minister said.

“We need to bring that same spirit of urgency, I think, to the challenges and opportunities that AI poses, because the pace of the technological change is faster than people had anticipated.”

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the press conference, Mr Sunak said he thought Britain was “well placed” to take a leading role in developing a “global architecture for regulation”.

He said: “The UK is research-based, (has the) companies – everything points to us.

“Our ability to move quickly, to put regulation in place, is really important in an industry and technology that itself is changing very rapidly.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden take part in a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden take part in a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House (Niall Carson/PA)

In their bilateral meeting, Mr Biden and Mr Sunak agreed both their countries would play a “crucial” role in safe AI development, according to a read-out.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The leaders agreed that accelerating international co-operation on safe and responsible AI development is one of the pressing issues of our age.

“As frontier nations, the UK and US will be a crucial part of these efforts alongside international partners.”

