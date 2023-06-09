Sunak praises Biden’s experience on China as ‘valuable to someone newer at this’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak praises Biden’s experience on China as ‘valuable to someone newer at this’

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden (PA)
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden (PA)

Rishi Sunak has praised Joe Biden’s “experience” on China and foreign policy as “particularly valuable” after the signing of a new UK-US partnership.

The Prime Minister reportedly noted the age difference between himself and the US President, describing his counterpart’s time in politics as “incredibly helpful” to “someone who is newer to this”.

At 43, Mr Sunak is the youngest leader in the G7 group of industrial democracies, while Mr Biden is the oldest at 80.

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC
Mr Sunak praised Mr Biden’s experience on foreign affairs (Kevin Lamarque/PA)

In an interview with CNN before returning to the UK on Friday morning, the Prime Minister said: “I find that President Biden’s experience is incredibly helpful, particularly on issues like China. I think there are, you know, few leaders anywhere who have spent as much time talking to President Xi (Jinping).”

It follows the announcement of the Atlantic Declaration, a partnership aiming to bolster UK-US economic security in response to Beijing’s growing influence, during Mr Sunak’s first trip to the White House as Prime Minister.

The agreement comes after hopes of a full-blown free trade deal were abandoned, with UK officials insisting the new, targeted approach is better suited to challenges posed by China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bilateral declaration is the latest sign that the globalisation of recent decades is being replaced by an era of trading alliances of like-minded nations.

Meeting Mr Sunak in the Oval Office, Mr Biden – who inadvertently referred to the Prime Minister as “Mr President” – said the special relationship was in “real good shape”.

In his CNN interview, the Prime Minister also said he had observed in the US “strong support” for helping Ukraine in defending itself against Moscow’s attack, having spoken to leaders of both parties in Congress.

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC
The US leader said the special relationship was in ‘real good shape’ (Niall Carson/PA)

“I think there’s an acknowledgment, as I said, that the values that we’re fighting for are universal. They’re values that America has always stood up for, which is democracy, freedom and the rule of law,” he said.

Mr Biden has condemned President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and pledged support for Ukraine for “as long as it takes”.

Meanwhile former president Donald Trump, who is still the Republican frontrunner ahead of next year’s US election, had refused to say who he thinks should win the war.

